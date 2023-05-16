 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   April showers bring May flowers, but what do May brush fires bring? An early start to Smoke Season in the Pacific Northwest, apparently   (kiro7.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We are getting the smoke here in Wisconsin already.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ordering my headphones now. Hope they arrive before I suffocate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Ordering my headphones now. Hope they arrive before I suffocate.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Is that an integrated ball gag?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aremmes: LordOfThePings: Ordering my headphones now. Hope they arrive before I suffocate.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

Is that an integrated ball gag?


That's a $150 add-on. Or add-in.
 
gbv23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hempfest isn't until August subby
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What do May fires bring?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MBooda: What do May fires bring?
[Fark user image 256x195]


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
....  no......no no no no.....I do not want to hear that fire season has already started.   It is still the middle of MAY!!!   Just fark right off with this being fire season.   I just had a record rain season and was just enjoying the concept that we are no longer in a strangling decade-long drought emergency.

Just, give us a few warm weeks with sunshine and BBQ before you drop this on us.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Less smoke, please.

/Remember going on a day trip from Lynnwood to Wenatchee last October.
//Still had the top off my Jeep.
///Felt like I had smoke a pack of Lucky Strikes.
////My throat was toasted AF.
 
aremmes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LordOfThePings: aremmes: LordOfThePings: Ordering my headphones now. Hope they arrive before I suffocate.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

Is that an integrated ball gag?

That's a $150 add-on. Or add-in.


Ooh, an extra charge? Like a plug-in? Or an insert? Sure looks weird either way, like there's some sort of peduncular extension coming off of it.
 
