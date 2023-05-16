 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WNEP Scranton) Hero Last year he hand cycled the Pittsburgh marathon, this year he ran it. 444 days after he had a left leg below the knee amputation. His surgeon ran with him   (wnep.com) divider line
6
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 1:50 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But what is the dogs name I did not see it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I not finished yet!"
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TIL a one-legged man can win an ass-kicking contest.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clearly this person has an unfair advantage towards athletes with two legs.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Relevant:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
extrafancy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe if his surgeon wasn't a dog, they could have saved the leg.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.