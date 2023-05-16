 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Canada to send cancer patients over the border to the USA for treatment, in news that's either a triumph of privatized medical care over socialism or proof that moose are more carcinogenic than anyone thought   (kiro7.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just shiatty governance.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*boarder
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't believe this for a second. It's misinformation and shame on subby for submitting it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

medius: *boarder


are you stupid?
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its pretty common and has often been done.
We just don't have enough population to keep enough specialized equipment and staff at the ready.
We have a baseline amount and our doctors are pretty good but when they are overloaded (as they have been for a while now) they send patient to the US.

Where my elderly mother lives in Ontario the MRI and CT scan machines at the nearby hospital and the med-techs who work them are running 24/7 schedules to unblock the backlog.

Also, we have some Premieres who are purposefully strangling the public system to try and get private payer system up and running.

Why yes they are conservatives.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: medius: *boarder

are you stupid?


No they are being funny.
Check your sarcasm meter. May need adjustment
 
dennysgod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The government is still paying for it so sounds like the lack of a treatment centers in the area.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

silo123j: some_beer_drinker: medius: *boarder

are you stupid?

No they are being funny.
Check your sarcasm meter. May need adjustment


aww, thx.

but both can be true. <3
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

God_Almighty_Himself: Don't believe this for a second. It's misinformation and shame on subby for submitting it.


What part of this is even bad? Canada is still providing healthcare proactively while building its own capacity to take care of this in the future.

Compare that to us...or the VA.  "Fark y'all and get in line" for months/years is a way worse solution than this.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The US has the best cancer treatments money can buy.

It's just that, not everyone has money.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The province will pay the hospitals for the treatment"

Meanwhile Americans will still get farked under private insurance and should die faster.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

goodncold: Its pretty common and has often been done.
We just don't have enough population to keep enough specialized equipment and staff at the ready.
We have a baseline amount and our doctors are pretty good but when they are overloaded (as they have been for a while now) they send patient to the US.


Also, Health Canada covers this when it is needed. Anyone acting like this is some proof the American cruelty system is superior is an idiot.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

silo123j: some_beer_drinker: medius: *boarder

are you stupid?

No they are being funny.
Check your sarcasm meter. May need adjustment



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Finally, a thread where I can share my deep enthusiasm for paying health insurance premiums and co-pays.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dennysgod: The government is still paying for it so sounds like the lack of a treatment centers in the area.


While they expand existing capacity, FTA. Either way, socialism FTW.
 
xcalibar25
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Our healthcare is still paying for it and the clinic in Bellingham gets business out of it.  There are more treatment centers being built, but that'll take a while.

My mon recently had to fly to Kelowna from Victoria for her radiation treatment. so I am aware of how we need more treatment centers in the province, let alone the country.  I guess they were lucky to get a spot in Canada, as my Dad went with her and came down with COVID during their stay.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Happens all the time ,both ways.
Non story.

Rand Paul once went to new Brunswick for a procedure.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: "The province will pay the hospitals for the treatment"

Meanwhile Americans will still get farked under private insurance and should die faster.


Maybe the Headline should refer to America having to import people to use our healthcare system because even though the U.S. population is much larger, very few have access to it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

The Canadian government paying for its citizens to cross a border for highly specialized health care unavailable in their rural community, while new specialized clinics are built, is a failure of public sponsored health care.

Americans traveling to Mexican border towns for cheap surgeries and pharmaceuticals is the success of the free market. When those Americans are kidnapped or murdered that's even greater success! Look at all the activity!
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are we providing them with bullet proof vests?
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DownStreamDreaming: God_Almighty_Himself: Don't believe this for a second. It's misinformation and shame on subby for submitting it.

What part of this is even bad? Canada is still providing healthcare proactively while building its own capacity to take care of this in the future.

Compare that to us...or the VA.  "Fark y'all and get in line" for months/years is a way worse solution than this.


It's nothing but a poorly disguised retread of the tired and false "You gotta wait in line for a year to be seen by a doctor in socialist Canada!" narrative.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They have to build more cancer centers to meet demand. This is fine.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We have better death panels.
 
Greylight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Canada has always had a two tier system.  One for everyone.  A second for anyone who wants to spend their own money for care in the US.

TFA is not even about that though, literally nothing more than temporary care for excess patients while new resources are built.  Sure makes one see how the system is actually working for the patients instead of some kind of stockholders.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: We have better death panels.


There was an article this weekend showing that a wealthy section of Boston has an average life span of over 90 while the lower working class sections have a life span of 69 years.

Our conservative utopia of die quickly has arrived.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See libs! This proves ObamunismCare is a failure!
\am I doing it right?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
they're acting as networked organisations to meet demand between them, across a region, while a shortfall in capacity is being.

it's the best way to manage services, and certainly best for patients.  it's the proactive, intelligent thing to do.

super rare across a border like that though, I'd guess.  but they probably have an existing relationship.

you don't mess about with cancer.  you just do what has to be done.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*shortfall in capacity is being dealt with
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mynd you, møøse cancer kan be preti nasti
 
Loren
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

goodncold: Its pretty common and has often been done.
We just don't have enough population to keep enough specialized equipment and staff at the ready.
We have a baseline amount and our doctors are pretty good but when they are overloaded (as they have been for a while now) they send patient to the US.

Where my elderly mother lives in Ontario the MRI and CT scan machines at the nearby hospital and the med-techs who work them are running 24/7 schedules to unblock the backlog.

Also, we have some Premieres who are purposefully strangling the public system to try and get private payer system up and running.

Why yes they are conservatives.


Any sort of facility has a minimum market size that it can economically serve because so many of the things needed are expensive and you can't have a fractional item.  If your local market is smaller than this you will most likely have to travel to a larger area to find such a facility.  This is completely reasonable and in a case like Canada/US it's completely reasonable that it involves crossing the border in some cases.

What is unreasonable is what we inevitably see with UHC systems--the political priorities always favor underfunding.  There are inevitably a lot fewer victims of this than there are victims of the taxes needed to properly fund it.  (And, yes, we have the same problem in the US:  Look at Medicare/Medicaid/VA--all quasi-UHC systems, all underfunded.  It's not so obvious with Medicare because they have a pretty big hammer in making providers take what they say.  However, we have one local hospital that actually decided they would be better off ignoring that hammer--they tear up the bill rather than bill the government because they don't have many patients on the government dime.)

DownStreamDreaming: What part of this is even bad? Canada is still providing healthcare proactively while building its own capacity to take care of this in the future.


It's bad that Canada let the situation develop.
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

God_Almighty_Himself: DownStreamDreaming: God_Almighty_Himself: Don't believe this for a second. It's misinformation and shame on subby for submitting it.

What part of this is even bad? Canada is still providing healthcare proactively while building its own capacity to take care of this in the future.

Compare that to us...or the VA.  "Fark y'all and get in line" for months/years is a way worse solution than this.

It's nothing but a poorly disguised retread of the tired and false "You gotta wait in line for a year to be seen by a doctor in socialist Canada!" narrative.


It's...like the opposite of that though? Its proof that they will go out of their way to find a way to care for cancer patients even when their own local capacity is unable to do so.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DownStreamDreaming: God_Almighty_Himself: DownStreamDreaming: God_Almighty_Himself: Don't believe this for a second. It's misinformation and shame on subby for submitting it.

What part of this is even bad? Canada is still providing healthcare proactively while building its own capacity to take care of this in the future.

Compare that to us...or the VA.  "Fark y'all and get in line" for months/years is a way worse solution than this.

It's nothing but a poorly disguised retread of the tired and false "You gotta wait in line for a year to be seen by a doctor in socialist Canada!" narrative.

It's...like the opposite of that though? Its proof that they will go out of their way to find a way to care for cancer patients even when their own local capacity is unable to do so.


The system's capacity is fine. TFA is lying about it.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SMB2811:

I live next to Detroit.

A hospital in Cleveland is the leader in North America for a disorder I have, the next closest specialist is in Montreal.

I need to see a specialist once a year.

So I'll take the trip down to the ferry to Sandusky ( 6 hours with the majority of it being on the ferry ) vs a ten hour drive on the 401.

The only downside is a night in Ohio vs being in Quebec.

But ohip covers me either way since it's out of province, and I get the cost of the ferry covered in a tax rebate.
 
