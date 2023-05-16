 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Russian expat who became TikTok star, local celebrity, scriptwriter, YouTube comedy channel curator, and bon vivant now adds new title to his repertoire: Tinder date rapist   (straitstimes.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Orcs gonna orc I see
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump brand influencer.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a country!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deport him back to Russia.   I hear they're looking for able-bodied individuals.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the facts of the case, there is more than enough reasonable doubt.  However, this being Singapore, he will probably be caned, castrated, and hanged by the next until dead all by the end of next week.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: Deport him back to Russia.   I hear they're looking for able-bodied individuals.


They're even specifically recruiting rapists and encouraging it as a "valid tactic". This guy would be squad leader  in no time!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love you Amerika's..... You so funya!
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Russian rapist? Now I've heard everything.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Broktun: [Fark user image 425x239]


Am I wrong for wanting to attack him with thumb tacks?
 
valkore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Broktun: [Fark user image 425x239]

Am I wrong for wanting to attack him with thumb tacks?


Ask yourself this: are you wrong for wanting to see bloody silicone drip-drop out the area of skin surrounding his actual biceps?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
S'pore Wah!Banana Tinder
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Reading the facts of the case, there is more than enough reasonable doubt.  However, this being Singapore, he will probably be caned, castrated, and hanged by the next until dead all by the end of next week.


Reasonable doubt?  He originally told the cops he never had sex with her then changed his story and to say that they did but it was consensual.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

valkore: The Exit Stencilist: Broktun: [Fark user image 425x239]

Am I wrong for wanting to attack him with thumb tacks?

Ask yourself this: are you wrong for wanting to see bloody silicone drip-drop out the area of skin surrounding his actual biceps?


Not sure if its wrong per se, but it is pretty gross.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Deport him back to Russia.   I hear they're looking for able-bodied individuals.


Able-bodied rapists, even. A perfect job for for him.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Singapore??  His ass is grass..literally..
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"He is defended by lawyers Anil Balchandani and Ashwin Ganapathy. "

"Anil Balchandani" sounds like an exotic and perverted act.
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't have the words.

Wait, yes I do. Stop being farking evil.
 
