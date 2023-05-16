 Skip to content
(YourTango)
25
    More: Asinine, Rectangle, Los Angeles Times, Emotional intelligence, Forehead, Emotion, Physiognomy, Bone, specific facial shapes  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 12:20 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Mr. Burns - You have the brainpan of a stagecoach tilter
Youtube FVvg1CKBE20
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've got huge bags under my eyes. My skin is wrinkly and I'm bald.


So I give the impression of a middle aged guy who's not sleeping and worries a lot.

ta da!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is as dumb as astrology, palm reading, and psychics.
 
suid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, the return of phrenology.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: This is as dumb as astrology, palm reading, and psychics.


I am reminded of the story where a college professor hands out Horoscopes to his class. Telling them to put a check mark next to each thing that is correct about their astrological sign.

He gets the papers back and everyone has everything marked "yes"

He then tells the class.

"I gave you each the same horoscope"
 
dennysgod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bill Plympton - Your Face (1987) [1080p]
Youtube zn9ceTjb00Y
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll stick to random multiple choice tests on the internet to learn about my personality, thanks.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I learn everything I need to know about people by sniffing their butts.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this about the Red Hats being convinced that they can spot a trans-person by their face? Because that is not an actual thing.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The face of a child can say it all, especially the mouth part of the face."
-Jack Handy
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zn9ceTjb00Y]


I remember seeing this on MTV when they showed really cool animation in-between Michael Jackson videos back in the day.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You can often tell a lot more by the clothes they wear.
 
AnyName
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this a photoshop?  Rhianna's forehead seems to have skipped fivehead and jumped straight to sixhead.


yourtango.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Statistically, a higher percentage of facial burn victims go on to become circus animal trainers rather than supermodels. Draw your own conclusions.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why is this horsecrap here?
The mods could have greened A video of someone flossing a cat's teeth or wanking with rutabagas
 
suid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AnyName: Is this a photoshop?  Rhianna's forehead seems to have skipped fivehead and jumped straight to sixhead.


[yourtango.com image 610x763]


resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

suid: So, the return of phrenology.


Don't be silly. The shape of the TOP of your head can't tell you anything. Everyone knows the shape of the FRONT of your head tells you everything you need to know.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I learn everything I need to know about people by sniffing their butts.


*ziiiip*

Go on...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Statistically, a higher percentage of facial burn victims go on to become circus animal trainers rather than supermodels. Draw your own conclusions.


"a face for radio"

comes to mind.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
nzherald.co.nzView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
denverpost.comView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
According to the ancient art of Chinese face reading

ooo. ancient Chinese secrets.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

