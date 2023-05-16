 Skip to content
(Guardian)   What's a good way to deal with the 150,000 invasive Burmese pythons that have haunted the Florida Everglades? Catch 'em and turn 'em into luxury handbags, natch   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did not put a dent in the gator population
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gorillas.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Death lasers from orbit?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. 1) Designers generate some demand for python skin bags. 2) Designers realize how much cheaper and more consistent it is to farm-raise snakes rather than paying hunters, and it's not like their customers are verifying. 3) The wave passes, demand goes down, snake farmers dump their excess product in the boonies. 4) The Everglades have 1,500,000 invasive pythons in them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Nope. 1) Designers generate some demand for python skin bags. 2) Designers realize how much cheaper and more consistent it is to farm-raise snakes rather than paying hunters, and it's not like their customers are verifying. 3) The wave passes, demand goes down, snake farmers dump their excess product in the boonies. 4) The Everglades have 1,500,000 invasive pythons in them.


Not to mention that this is a great way to launder otherwise-illegal python skins.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Nope. 1) Designers generate some demand for python skin bags. 2) Designers realize how much cheaper and more consistent it is to farm-raise snakes rather than paying hunters, and it's not like their customers are verifying. 3) The wave passes, demand goes down, snake farmers dump their excess product in the boonies. 4) The Everglades have 1,500,000 invasive pythons in them.


Easily solved, make it a felony to own a python in the state of Florida outside of an accredited zoo, no farming allowed so nothing to be dumped.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a healthy croc population there too, and the genealogy of them matches Crocs from the Nile river.    They certainly didn't swim across the ocean, so likely released there, as well.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Did not put a dent in the gator population


They had to institute rules and limits on gator hunting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline suggests that Burmese Pythons are putting on white bedsheets with holes for eyes, moaning like ghosts, haunting the Florida everglades...

Boo!

Hiss.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's the thing. Burmese pythons are highly sought by the fashion industry. They're served up from SE Asia, where the "farmed" pythons - legal to sell - are more likely wild pythons - illegal to sell. Lots and lots of wild pythons.

There's no incentive here to eliminate Burmese pythons from the Everglades, not when it's so damned profitable to just cull the population & keep it "managed."
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anything you can kill with your bare hands you keep!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had to chuckle when I saw python on the menu at Clark's Fish Camp in Jacksonville, FL.

/Unfortunately, they were out.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optikeye: Gorillas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robodog: Noticeably F.A.T.: Nope. 1) Designers generate some demand for python skin bags. 2) Designers realize how much cheaper and more consistent it is to farm-raise snakes rather than paying hunters, and it's not like their customers are verifying. 3) The wave passes, demand goes down, snake farmers dump their excess product in the boonies. 4) The Everglades have 1,500,000 invasive pythons in them.

Easily solved, make it a felony to own a python in the state of Florida outside of an accredited zoo, no farming allowed so nothing to be dumped.


Maybe we should outlaw puppy mills too...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We wipe out species all the time, but this one we need to get a handle on is too much. The obvious way to get rid if it would be for the State of Florida to hire hunters to go out and hunt them. Not to make money on, just to eliminate them.

But that would be the socialisms.

Products made from hunted animals are falling out of fashion, you're not going to see enough demand for capitalism to fix the problem.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Nope. 1) Designers generate some demand for python skin bags. 2) Designers realize how much cheaper and more consistent it is to farm-raise snakes rather than paying hunters, and it's not like their customers are verifying. 3) The wave passes, demand goes down, snake farmers dump their excess product in the boonies. 4) The Everglades have 1,500,000 invasive pythons in them.


The Patrician had a good answer for a similar issue: "Tax the rat farms."
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SMB2811: We wipe out species all the time, but this one we need to get a handle on is too much. The obvious way to get rid if it would be for the State of Florida to hire hunters to go out and hunt them. Not to make money on, just to eliminate them.

But that would be the socialisms.

Products made from hunted animals are falling out of fashion, you're not going to see enough demand for capitalism to fix the problem.


They have an annual python challenge to do almost exactly what you say.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: Gorillas.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size



Those are used for vests, not purses.
 
AeAe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also boots, shoes, jackets, etc.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
HIIISSSSSSS COBRA EFFECT STRIKE!!!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Snake rail fences
And old log houses
Both were built,
To keep out the cowses
Burma Shave

/got nuthin'
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i though the tv show killing it covered this
 
SMB2811
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: SMB2811: We wipe out species all the time, but this one we need to get a handle on is too much. The obvious way to get rid if it would be for the State of Florida to hire hunters to go out and hunt them. Not to make money on, just to eliminate them.

But that would be the socialisms.

Products made from hunted animals are falling out of fashion, you're not going to see enough demand for capitalism to fix the problem.

They have an annual python challenge to do almost exactly what you say.


Not even close.

They are not paid hunters, they are people doing it in their free time.
It is limited to 1 week in the summer.
It is limited to a few parts of Florida.

I said hire people. They would be employees of the State of Florida. They would be paid to hunt and eradicate pythons all year round. You know, actually expend resources to deal with the problem.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tell the Chinese they'll give them boners. They'll be gone in no time.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: HIIISSSSSSS COBRA EFFECT STRIKE!!!


https://the10group.com/the-cobra-effect-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What do you call it when your anaconda don't wanna?

Reptile disfunction
 
Artist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For what it's worth, I've read that hurricanes help with the spread of invasive species, like pythons. Enclosures, cages, are torn apart or damaged enough by a storm, that there's plenty of wiggle room for a snake to wiggle through....
Feral pigs.....now that's one bat shiate crazy breed. Makes sense it was one of Hercules' tasks to kill......

CSB:African Cattle Egrets were mostly in Florida's zoos, theme parks many years ago. It's taken awhile for 'em to move north, which many birders didn't think especially possible. They're in the NY Metro area now.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
came for Skinner, leaving satisfied
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: Noticeably F.A.T.: Nope. 1) Designers generate some demand for python skin bags. 2) Designers realize how much cheaper and more consistent it is to farm-raise snakes rather than paying hunters, and it's not like their customers are verifying. 3) The wave passes, demand goes down, snake farmers dump their excess product in the boonies. 4) The Everglades have 1,500,000 invasive pythons in them.

Easily solved, make it a felony to own a python in the state of Florida outside of an accredited zoo, no farming allowed so nothing to be dumped.


I'm sure the Florida legislature will be right on top of that. Maybe if you can convince them that the farmers themselves are "woke" and not just their customers.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Train pigs to hunt them like truffles. We'll never have trouble with feral pigs.
 
algman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: robodog: Noticeably F.A.T.: Nope. 1) Designers generate some demand for python skin bags. 2) Designers realize how much cheaper and more consistent it is to farm-raise snakes rather than paying hunters, and it's not like their customers are verifying. 3) The wave passes, demand goes down, snake farmers dump their excess product in the boonies. 4) The Everglades have 1,500,000 invasive pythons in them.

Easily solved, make it a felony to own a python in the state of Florida outside of an accredited zoo, no farming allowed so nothing to be dumped.

I'm sure the Florida legislature will be right on top of that. Maybe if you can convince them that the farmers themselves are "woke" and not just their customers.


Have Disney release a PR against the hunting of pythons.  It'll be funded in a week.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Tell the Chinese they'll give them boners. They'll be gone in no time.


Inform the gop/gq pthon paste is horse medication
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: robodog: Noticeably F.A.T.: Nope. 1) Designers generate some demand for python skin bags. 2) Designers realize how much cheaper and more consistent it is to farm-raise snakes rather than paying hunters, and it's not like their customers are verifying. 3) The wave passes, demand goes down, snake farmers dump their excess product in the boonies. 4) The Everglades have 1,500,000 invasive pythons in them.

Easily solved, make it a felony to own a python in the state of Florida outside of an accredited zoo, no farming allowed so nothing to be dumped.

I'm sure the Florida legislature will be right on top of that. Maybe if you can convince them that the farmers themselves are "woke" and not just their customers.


Tell florida that snakes can switch genders
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let the wildlife take over that shiathole state.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

optikeye: Gorillas.


But they won't freeze to death in the winter.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's surprising that FLorida would attract the kind of dingaling wackadoos who want to briefly own exotic pets.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Nana's Vibrator: SMB2811: We wipe out species all the time, but this one we need to get a handle on is too much. The obvious way to get rid if it would be for the State of Florida to hire hunters to go out and hunt them. Not to make money on, just to eliminate them.

But that would be the socialisms.

Products made from hunted animals are falling out of fashion, you're not going to see enough demand for capitalism to fix the problem.

They have an annual python challenge to do almost exactly what you say.

Not even close.

They are not paid hunters, they are people doing it in their free time.
It is limited to 1 week in the summer.
It is limited to a few parts of Florida.

I said hire people. They would be employees of the State of Florida. They would be paid to hunt and eradicate pythons all year round. You know, actually expend resources to deal with the problem.


Hunting them is probably never going to work.  You might kill one but you walked right past ten. These pythons like to stay motionless underwater, down in the sawgrass. Their camouflage is extremely effective and you'd never see them.

The only way to get a lot of them would be to get tens of thousands of people out there in chest waders, walking for miles in formation and stabbing the ground with needles mounted on poles to get every square foot of the Everglades. It would be a massive effort. A few people would probably get killed from various causes...gator attack, a mosquito-borne disease, accidents, etc.

The most efficient, effective way to eradicate them would be a TNR program.  You trap pythons, sterilize them then release them. Progressively sterilizing the entire population would eventually result in a lot of non-contributors who don't reproduce.
 
AI_ESS_AI_SIR! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to work in safety in manufacturing plants.  I got into a little trouble for saying I could fix any process after the third person got hurt on it.  This problem has not risen to a level serious enough for state government to address it adequately.  By my math, once the third child is killed or three hundred dogs, the state will make the elimination a priority.  Just about any problem can be fixed with money and will.
 
