(CBS News)   Poop drop over Caribou Coffee   (cbsnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carisa Browne was waiting in the drive-thru line at the Caribou Coffee off Highway 13 and Cliff Road in Burnsville.

"I was waiting in line, getting my daily coffee...and all of a sudden brown dropped onto my vehicle," Browne said. "It was like it rained brown for a second, boom, like that. I got out and I went to the car in front of me and I was like, 'What just happened to us?' And he was like, 'I have no idea.'"

Carisa Browne calls shiat "brown".
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And here I thought the Kentucky Meat Shower was gross.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Santa's reindeer out for exercise.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What can brown do for 'bou?
 
bambi121899
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

*shakes fist*
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
does Dave Matthews have an alibi
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe it's from the kind of buffalo that buffalo wings come from?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, fark, you know what time it is.

Solve the Mystery Make fun of it, Discuss the possibility, and eventually drift away towards a totally unrelated topic...

So, it's poop, probably, but I have this itch between the big toe and the little one. Am I going to die?
 
funzyr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Joe dirt seen rushing to the scene
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ElwoodCuse: does Dave Matthews have an alibi


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
