(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Humpty Dumped   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Retail, Economy, Grocery store, Demand, Price, Market (economics), price of eggs, Trade  
•       •       •

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Digital Underground - The Humpty Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube PBsjggc5jHM
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks Biden
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anyone else hoping for a Trump indictment headline.
That is WAY too literal for fark...
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to check in later, my thoughts are all scrambled.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every rural area has a roadside stand with fresh eggs, reasonably priced.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a BAILOUT!
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay!  Omelettes for everyone!
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Every rural area has a roadside stand with fresh eggs, reasonably priced.


This is why the mega corps elites need a government bailout.  When small producers get profit, it must be with the consent of the megacorps.  Like buggy whips.  The overmasters have given up buggy whip manufacturing and have allowed small artisanal whip makers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.


No!  It's all lies!  At my store, eggs are skyrocketing!  I'm paying $12 a dozen!

I could probably get them for cheaper if I bought organic eggs, but nothing fries up quite like a sea turtle egg omelette.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uh, lessee.

There was avian flu that wiped out all the chickens, so there weren't enough eggs in some areas
The egg producers adjusted their supply chains
Now there are enough eggs again and demand has gone back down

Do I win? Did ANYONE not foresee this except apparently whatever 11th-tier news reporter wrote this tripe?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Stud Gerbil: Every rural area has a roadside stand with fresh eggs, reasonably priced.

This is why the mega corps elites need a government bailout.  When small producers get profit, it must be with the consent of the megacorps.  Like buggy whips.  The overmasters have given up buggy whip manufacturing and have allowed small artisanal whip makers.


What about the underchuds?
 
Usernameinvalid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anybody else get a LOL about the "just crack an egg" people partnering with "farmers only.com"?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Egg-laying hens were put in a Burger King bathroom?
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought this was about Boobert's divorce.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.


Seems like they recovered, but after months of people eating alternatives, no one going back to eating them.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.


Fark egg experts on the Business tab were certain egg prices were never going to drop below 3.50 again.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Thanks Biden


The Trump Egg Price Recovery is well underway!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We sat down and figured it out. Accounting for feed and electricity, each egg costs us about 6 cents. No value assigned to labor as that goes with the lifestyle. Investing in self-sustainability five years ago helped us tremendously in weathering the pandemic and now greedflation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.

Seems like they recovered, but after months of people eating alternatives, no one going back to eating them.


I bake everything using vegan egg substitute.  I don't even mind the taste!
 
AirGee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whatever the problem is, it's Biden's fault.
 
blackminded
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.


I know this is Fark and all, but if you RTFA:

The disruptions gave producers like Cal-Maine Foods, the largest US egg distributor, cover to hike prices way up and rake in huge profits.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

patcarew: I thought this was about Boobert's divorce.


I hadn't heard about that...the only reason I even care in the slightest is because she's not going to be married to a sexual assaulter anymore.  There's still plenty to make fun of her for though...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 300x279]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Free Market, how does that work?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AmbassadorBooze: Stud Gerbil: Every rural area has a roadside stand with fresh eggs, reasonably priced.

This is why the mega corps elites need a government bailout.  When small producers get profit, it must be with the consent of the megacorps.  Like buggy whips.  The overmasters have given up buggy whip manufacturing and have allowed small artisanal whip makers.

What about the underchuds?


The underchuds must turn the world engine.  Buggy whip or no whip.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blackminded: BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.

I know this is Fark and all, but if you RTFA:

The disruptions gave producers like Cal-Maine Foods, the largest US egg distributor, cover to hike prices way up and rake in huge profits.


Character break:  that was Cal-Maine. I dug through their income statement.  There is no indication they made profit by "gouging".  The delta between their COGS and their revenue is steady year by year.  It's not clear to me where their profit came from, but it looks like they sold assets and made a windfall on a financing arrangement.  They won't repeat that.

None of their competitors had record profits either.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Was anyone else hoping for a Trump indictment headline.
That is WAY too literal for fark...


I have to admit, Humpty Dumpty does make make me thing of eggs. I did feel a flutter of hope it was a Trump headline.

I like eggs but I can live without any for months at a time.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Caelistis: We sat down and figured it out. Accounting for feed and electricity, each egg costs us about 6 cents. No value assigned to labor as that goes with the lifestyle. Investing in self-sustainability five years ago helped us tremendously in weathering the pandemic and now greedflation.


Self sustainable life styles are maga chud ideas.  Get to a mega city and turn the world engine for the overmasters if you value Our Democracy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Rapmaster2000: AmbassadorBooze: Stud Gerbil: Every rural area has a roadside stand with fresh eggs, reasonably priced.

This is why the mega corps elites need a government bailout.  When small producers get profit, it must be with the consent of the megacorps.  Like buggy whips.  The overmasters have given up buggy whip manufacturing and have allowed small artisanal whip makers.

What about the underchuds?

The underchuds must turn the world engine.  Buggy whip or no whip.


Sounds like these underchuds are power bottoms.

Can overchuds be a top or is that reserved for bears?
 
olorin604
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Every rural area has a roadside stand with fresh eggs, reasonably priced.


Around here it's not stands, it's a semi clandestine network of suppliers that bring eggs to offices or deliver to dropoff points for you to pick up.

I absolutely understand though, even when we were down rona single duck, it out supplied our need for eggs.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AmbassadorBooze: Rapmaster2000: AmbassadorBooze: Stud Gerbil: Every rural area has a roadside stand with fresh eggs, reasonably priced.

This is why the mega corps elites need a government bailout.  When small producers get profit, it must be with the consent of the megacorps.  Like buggy whips.  The overmasters have given up buggy whip manufacturing and have allowed small artisanal whip makers.

What about the underchuds?

The underchuds must turn the world engine.  Buggy whip or no whip.

Sounds like these underchuds are power bottoms.

Can overchuds be a top or is that reserved for bears?


Overmasters can be whatever they want.  They have the resources and the control the elites through money jizz bukakke addiction.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

olorin604: Around here it's not stands, it's a semi clandestine network of suppliers that bring eggs to offices or deliver to dropoff points for you to pick up.


A yes, how we sourced eggs for Halloween as a teenager...
 
Kraig57
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: blackminded: BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.

I know this is Fark and all, but if you RTFA:

The disruptions gave producers like Cal-Maine Foods, the largest US egg distributor, cover to hike prices way up and rake in huge profits.

Character break:  that was Cal-Maine. I dug through their income statement.  There is no indication they made profit by "gouging".  The delta between their COGS and their revenue is steady year by year.  It's not clear to me where their profit came from, but it looks like they sold assets and made a windfall on a financing arrangement.  They won't repeat that.

None of their competitors had record profits either.


It appears that the 11-tier "journalist" who wrote TFA also doesn't know how to read financial statements.

Other than that, there are a lot of people on this site who would benefit from a remedial economics course to learn how commodities markets work. (LPT: It is very difficult to control pricing in a market with as many providers as eggs; what looks like "gouging" is in reality closer to "wholesale buyers panic-bidding up prices so they don't default on their own contracts."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: blackminded: BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.

I know this is Fark and all, but if you RTFA:

The disruptions gave producers like Cal-Maine Foods, the largest US egg distributor, cover to hike prices way up and rake in huge profits.

Character break:  that was Cal-Maine. I dug through their income statement.  There is no indication they made profit by "gouging".  The delta between their COGS and their revenue is steady year by year.  It's not clear to me where their profit came from, but it looks like they sold assets and made a windfall on a financing arrangement.  They won't repeat that.

None of their competitors had record profits either.


Over here in So Cal there is no evidence there was price gouging. Eggs were expensive, and sometimes hard to find, but not unusually so under the circumstances. It's not like they were going for double digits a dozen or anything.

Hate on corporats all you want, but it seems like the egg producers were reasonably well-behaved during this one.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pdieten: Rapmaster2000: blackminded: BMFPitt: So based on Fark's understanding of economics, this means the egg companies decided they are no longer greedy and are lowering prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

Definitely nothing to do with supply rebounding from bird flu on exactly the timeline projected for how long it would take to recover the egg laying flocks, that's for sure.

I know this is Fark and all, but if you RTFA:

The disruptions gave producers like Cal-Maine Foods, the largest US egg distributor, cover to hike prices way up and rake in huge profits.

Character break:  that was Cal-Maine. I dug through their income statement.  There is no indication they made profit by "gouging".  The delta between their COGS and their revenue is steady year by year.  It's not clear to me where their profit came from, but it looks like they sold assets and made a windfall on a financing arrangement.  They won't repeat that.

None of their competitors had record profits either.

It appears that the 11-tier "journalist" who wrote TFA also doesn't know how to read financial statements.

Other than that, there are a lot of people on this site who would benefit from a remedial economics course to learn how commodities markets work. (LPT: It is very difficult to control pricing in a market with as many providers as eggs; what looks like "gouging" is in reality closer to "wholesale buyers panic-bidding up prices so they don't default on their own contracts."


It's a goofy income statement.  Their revenue doubled, but so did their COGS.  Their profit appears near the bottom outside of the operations section as a series of windfalls that don't exist in previous years.  The stock didn't move for that reason. If a company found a way to make 700% more profit by gouging (legally) then that would be the hottest stock on Wall Street.
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The proof to knowing what really happened is when prices reach the new normal. If the new normal prices are much higher than the old normal, then you know avian flu had nothing to do with it. THEY just used that as an excuse to create the new higher priced normal. If the new normal price becomes the old normal price plus a nominal increase for typical inflation levels, then you'll know that the twist ending is that it was avian flu all along.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Seems like they recovered, but after months of people eating alternatives, no one going back to eating them.


I haven't found an great alternative of real eggs, some okay stuff that's all.  When you buy a carton of 18 once or twice a month, it doesn't matter if it's $6 or $3. I do remember when a dozen eggs was one meal for my family of eight, so I understand some people got squeezed.

We did cut down on bacon during the last price surge. Then we started stocking up on sales and probably have ten packages in the freezer. It will be a while before the tomatoes start producing, we'll eat most of the bacon then.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Uh, lessee.

There was avian flu that wiped out all the chickens, so there weren't enough eggs in some areas
The egg producers adjusted their supply chains
Now there are enough eggs again and demand has gone back down

Do I win? Did ANYONE not foresee this except apparently whatever 11th-tier news reporter wrote this tripe?


Most of fark which thought this was some grand conspiracy to price gouge eggs because of stupid reasons. Turns out capitalism works and there are market forces that stop price gouging
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lower prices when it's been determined what the market will bear? Have they learned nothing from gas companies?!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Gyrfalcon: Uh, lessee.

There was avian flu that wiped out all the chickens, so there weren't enough eggs in some areas
The egg producers adjusted their supply chains
Now there are enough eggs again and demand has gone back down

Do I win? Did ANYONE not foresee this except apparently whatever 11th-tier news reporter wrote this tripe?

Most of fark which thought this was some grand conspiracy to price gouge eggs because of stupid reasons. Turns out capitalism works and there are market forces that stop price gouging


Christ for the last time, commerce isn't capitalism. Learn what words mean.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Warlordtrooper: Gyrfalcon: Uh, lessee.

There was avian flu that wiped out all the chickens, so there weren't enough eggs in some areas
The egg producers adjusted their supply chains
Now there are enough eggs again and demand has gone back down

Do I win? Did ANYONE not foresee this except apparently whatever 11th-tier news reporter wrote this tripe?

Most of fark which thought this was some grand conspiracy to price gouge eggs because of stupid reasons. Turns out capitalism works and there are market forces that stop price gouging

Christ for the last time, commerce isn't capitalism. Learn what words mean.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Caelistis: We sat down and figured it out. Accounting for feed and electricity, each egg costs us about 6 cents. No value assigned to labor as that goes with the lifestyle. Investing in self-sustainability five years ago helped us tremendously in weathering the pandemic and now greedflation.


Try as I may, I have not been able to raise chickens in a 650 square foot apartment. Stupid government keeps shutting me down. Sure, they'll let me raise cats, but we all know you can only milk those. They don't lay eggs.
 
