If you had SoFi as the next bank to get called out for shaky finances and questionable loan practices, cash out now and go collect a prize somewhere else
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to subscribe to submitter's newsletter, which is evidently titled "Quick, withdraw your money from Arby's because it too has financial problems."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their market is "personal loans" in an economy that is absolutely saddled with credit card debt, student loan debt, car debt, and home debt..

Yeah, good luck with that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Their market is "personal loans" in an economy that is absolutely saddled with credit card debt, student loan debt, car debt, and home debt..

Yeah, good luck with that.


As long as their loans are being repaid, that sounds like a booming business to be in
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: As long as their loans are being repaid, that sounds like a booming business to be in


That's going to be the sticking point, me thinks.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The USA Needs two clocks:

Clock One: Days/Hours since the last mass shooting

Clock Two: Days/Hours since the last bank collapse

Glad I am out of that shiathole, and have my money in much much safer banks, where we measure decades between bank collapses, not days. Never mind the mass shooting clock resets.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gubbo: As long as their loans are being repaid, that sounds like a booming business to be in

That's going to be the sticking point, me thinks.


Have the government bail out people with student loans.  The students get their loans paid, and the bank gets money.

Problem solved.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It couldn't be that people are collaborating to short the stock. The investment industry isn't known for being that cynically craven.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember back in 1987 (I was 23) when I applied for a job at a bank. My mom told me..."There's no money in banking"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A "bank" that had "technology" in their name wasn't a giant red flag?
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Their market is "personal loans" in an economy that is absolutely saddled with credit card debt, student loan debt, car debt, and home debt..

Yeah, good luck with that.


I guess it's a good thing for them that the Fed's only response to inflation so far is to hike interest rates to break the back of workers.  Higher interest rates and more unemployed should do wonders for their books!  Oh wait....
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: NewportBarGuy: Their market is "personal loans" in an economy that is absolutely saddled with credit card debt, student loan debt, car debt, and home debt..

Yeah, good luck with that.

I guess it's a good thing for them that the Fed's only response to inflation so far is to hike interest rates to break the back of workers.  Higher interest rates and more unemployed should do wonders for their books!  Oh wait....


Sounds like the plan is working.
 
Nightshade50
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Makes sense as to why they are doing the lawsuit against the Biden administration for the pause.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/enough-its-hurting-our-business-sofis-campaign-to-stop-the-student-loan-payment-pause-that-helps-its-own-customers-67822e4d
 
maudibjr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Their market is "personal loans" in an economy that is absolutely saddled with credit card debt, student loan debt, car debt, and home debt..

Yeah, good luck with that.


Every banks  business is making loans that's been the point of a Bank since the beginning.  Collectiveised assets.

Well except for the change Bank
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: NewportBarGuy: Their market is "personal loans" in an economy that is absolutely saddled with credit card debt, student loan debt, car debt, and home debt..

Yeah, good luck with that.

I guess it's a good thing for them that the Fed's only response to inflation so far is to hike interest rates to break the back of workers.  Higher interest rates and more unemployed should do wonders for their books!  Oh wait....


Ummm... ok. And I'm sure you had a plan for taming inflation that they rejected? I'm sorry to hear that.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How are people so bad with money that they need to take on more debt to pay off the debt they already had and then end up maxing out all their credit cards yet again?

It's like a tall stack of stupidity pancakes with a heaping side of moron syrup and doofus butter.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: How are people so bad with money that they need to take on more debt to pay off the debt they already had and then end up maxing out all their credit cards yet again?

It's like a tall stack of stupidity pancakes with a heaping side of moron syrup and doofus butter.


The personal loan is a lower interest than the credit card balance. It's not rocket surgery
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last year I applied for a refi of our parent plus loan with SoFi. They turned me down (I refi'd elsewhere, so all good).
I then started getting mail and emails from them with refi offers. I told them repeatedly, "You turned me down. F- off with your solicitations."

They did not in fact F-off.

So what I'm trying to say is, "Fark SoFi."

/that is all.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you had SoFi as the next bank to get called out for shaky finances and questionable loan practices, cash out now and go collect a prize somewhere else You'll need to file an application to be a creditor in the bankruptcy trial....
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sofi makes unsecured loans to meme stock apes. Like five figure loans to people who bought BBBY at $30 and are currently trying to average down to 30¢ because despite closing their stores, declaring bankruptcy and being delisted, BBBY stock is somehow about to hit $30K.

You could spot this a million miles away, two years ago.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: mojo_the_helper_monkey: NewportBarGuy: Their market is "personal loans" in an economy that is absolutely saddled with credit card debt, student loan debt, car debt, and home debt..

Yeah, good luck with that.

I guess it's a good thing for them that the Fed's only response to inflation so far is to hike interest rates to break the back of workers.  Higher interest rates and more unemployed should do wonders for their books!  Oh wait....

Ummm... ok. And I'm sure you had a plan for taming inflation that they rejected? I'm sorry to hear that.


Profit taxes on the megacorps.

Interview with Larry Summers, Former Secretary of the Treasury | The Problem with Jon Stewart
Youtube tU3rGFyN5uQ
to be fair, they rejected it because the overmasters said they didn't wanna.  The overmasters wanted to break the middle class.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Squids and Scrubs: How are people so bad with money that they need to take on more debt to pay off the debt they already had and then end up maxing out all their credit cards yet again?

It's like a tall stack of stupidity pancakes with a heaping side of moron syrup and doofus butter.

The personal loan is a lower interest than the credit card balance. It's not rocket surgery


Depends on your credit score. Some of them are insanely high.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually surprised by this one a little. In my experience SoFi is very choosy. I talked to them at one point and they turned me down. . .  when my credit rating was in the 700s.

Apparently whatever boneheaded metric they were applying wasn't enough to protect them.

Went with another lender and we're both happy with the arrangement.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Well except for the change Bank


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Call dibs on their stadium!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: The USA Needs two clocks:

Clock One: Days/Hours since the last mass shooting

Clock Two: Days/Hours since the last bank collapse

Glad I am out of that shiathole, and have my money in much much safer banks, where we measure decades between bank collapses, not days. Never mind the mass shooting clock resets.


No bank depositor has lost a single penny

You'll need a different reason for your smug superiority.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: The USA Needs two clocks:

Clock One: Days/Hours since the last mass shooting

Clock Two: Days/Hours since the last bank collapse

Glad I am out of that shiathole, and have my money in much much safer banks, where we measure decades between bank collapses, not days. Never mind the mass shooting clock resets.


Days? I mean, I guess LEDs have a really long life, these days. That 0 days will be on for 1000 years
 
