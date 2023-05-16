 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 Boston)   The sign out front said Extended Stay America, and he wanted to extend his stay. The sign didn't say anything about having to pay extra for that   (nbcboston.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Hotel, Police officer, Assault, Arrest, police officers, Count, Massachusetts man, United States  
•       •       •

1127 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds about right for Extended Stay
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a methy situation.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's trying to get a transfer to the graybar hotel. The upfront fees may be costly, but the daily rate is free.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: He's trying to get a transfer to the graybar hotel. The upfront fees may be costly, but the daily rate is free.


Upgrade achieved !!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood spitting on a cop.

It does nothing to the cop but anger them. It still qualifies as assault (and, likely, a felony), so you're still gonna get your ass beat. It has a distasteful social quality to it, so you're not gonna get a break when you're in front the judge. If you test positive for a communicable disease, you're about to discover what "enhanced charges" mean.

You get far more satisfaction and, likely, less actual punitive action if you just punch the cop. I mean, if you're gonna be a dumb, violent asshole determined to go to jail, at least get your money's worth - it's your cornhole that's gonna pick up that tab, so you might as well get something for it.

/s
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: He's trying to get a transfer to the graybar hotel. The upfront fees may be costly, but the daily rate is free.


Hard to get nutriloaf anywhere else.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spiritual Pagan: Sounds about right for Extended Stay


Tell me about it.

Never stayed in one myself but had several coworkers across two companies tell me just how grimy they are inside.

Last apartment actually overlooked the parking lot of the Extended Stay next door, and it was one of the main reasons if not the main reason I moved.  Waking up in the middle of the night at least once a week because of a drunken fight, someone deciding to sit in the lot blasting their stereo, or parents just not wanting to deal with their kids at 2am and kicking them out got pretty damn old.

And this was in a nicer DC suburb, where the worst someone on the other side of the apartment complex had to deal with was the mild risk of a Mustang coming through their window because the driver overestimated their skill coming off the light.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thought he was on a Spirit flight...
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What I wouldn't give to be spat upon.
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Spiritual Pagan: Sounds about right for Extended Stay

Tell me about it.

Never stayed in one myself but had several coworkers across two companies tell me just how grimy they are inside.

Last apartment actually overlooked the parking lot of the Extended Stay next door, and it was one of the main reasons if not the main reason I moved.  Waking up in the middle of the night at least once a week because of a drunken fight, someone deciding to sit in the lot blasting their stereo, or parents just not wanting to deal with their kids at 2am and kicking them out got pretty damn old.

And this was in a nicer DC suburb, where the worst someone on the other side of the apartment complex had to deal with was the mild risk of a Mustang coming through their window because the driver overestimated their skill coming off the light.


A lot of less expensive motels have become de facto low-income housing. Several in Jacksonville have turned into their own high-crime neighborhoods with multiple murders and OD deaths in a short period of time.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

syrynxx: What I wouldn't give to be spat upon.


Fark is not your...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: nytmare: He's trying to get a transfer to the graybar hotel. The upfront fees may be costly, but the daily rate is free.

Upgrade achieved !!


That is an upgrade for this fellow, no doubt.   Three hots and a kot, free of charge.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khatores: A lot of less expensive motels have become de facto low-income housing. Several in Jacksonville have turned into their own high-crime neighborhoods with multiple murders and OD deaths in a short period of time.


CSB

My step-daughter was a volunteer EMT. When I married her Mom, we used a local big chain, hotel for the reception.

When we told her about it, she told us that she goes there at least once a weekend to revive an OD with Narcan and then she told us about the prostitution going on there.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I never understood spitting on a cop.

It does nothing to the cop but anger them. It still qualifies as assault (and, likely, a felony), so you're still gonna get your ass beat. It has a distasteful social quality to it, so you're not gonna get a break when you're in front the judge. If you test positive for a communicable disease, you're about to discover what "enhanced charges" mean.

You get far more satisfaction and, likely, less actual punitive action if you just punch the cop. I mean, if you're gonna be a dumb, violent asshole determined to go to jail, at least get your money's worth - it's your cornhole that's gonna pick up that tab, so you might as well get something for it.

/s


Spitting, along with biting, should legally be allowed to trigger a severe cop beatdown.  Those are two things that should have "adjusted" out of your behavior set by age two.
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I never understood spitting on a cop.

It does nothing to the cop but anger them. It still qualifies as assault (and, likely, a felony), so you're still gonna get your ass beat. It has a distasteful social quality to it, so you're not gonna get a break when you're in front the judge. If you test positive for a communicable disease, you're about to discover what "enhanced charges" mean.

You get far more satisfaction and, likely, less actual punitive action if you just punch the cop. I mean, if you're gonna be a dumb, violent asshole determined to go to jail, at least get your money's worth - it's your cornhole that's gonna pick up that tab, so you might as well get something for it.

/s


Have you met many of these people? They're not exactly Rhodes scholars.

Usually people who do things like this are violent, impulsive assholes who peaked in elementary and can barely put a coherent sentence together. They do most things without thinking or making any kind of calculated decision.

I went to middle school with a guy who recently ended up getting arrested after he beat up his girlfriend. He decided to fight the cops so they punched and kneed him in the face until he decided to give up. He was always a violent jerk in school and dropped out sometime around 10th grade. I read the incident report and everything that happened sounded exactly like something he would do.

FWIW, I did try to help him in school but you can't teach a tree stump. Eventually he became threatening and I didn't have anything more to do with him after that.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For those not from MA, these areas are "Meh-too-en" and "Tooks-bree" (though "Tuks-bury" is also acceptable).
 
10Speed
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Sounds like a methy situation.


As the article states, the guy's from Methuen. So it all checks out. Well, maybe not willingly....
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nytmare: He's trying to get a transfer to the graybar hotel. The upfront fees may be costly, but the daily rate is free.


I initially read that as "gay bar hotel" and I suddenly became much more interested in this story.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cwheelie: He thought he was on a Spirit flight...


Bwavado. A touch of dewwing-do?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: For those not from MA, these areas are "Meh-too-en" and "Tooks-bree" (though "Tuks-bury" is also acceptable).


Was always "Tooks-bree" in our house, but I lived in "Web-stah," so, y'know...
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khatores: A lot of less expensive motels have become de facto low-income housing.


Round here (between the inner and outer interstate "loops" around Boston) the government uses some rooms in them (and all of at least one on the edge of Concord) as short-term housing for families facing homelessness.  Stay for a few weeks while we sort out something more permanent, etc.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I never understood spitting on a cop.

It does nothing to the cop but anger them. It still qualifies as assault (and, likely, a felony), so you're still gonna get your ass beat. It has a distasteful social quality to it, so you're not gonna get a break when you're in front the judge. If you test positive for a communicable disease, you're about to discover what "enhanced charges" mean.

You get far more satisfaction and, likely, less actual punitive action if you just punch the cop. I mean, if you're gonna be a dumb, violent asshole determined to go to jail, at least get your money's worth - it's your cornhole that's gonna pick up that tab, so you might as well get something for it.

/s


YOU AIN'T THE BOSS OF ME
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The cops in Massachusetts may qualify as Massholes but at least they have the sense to not murder suspects as a Weeners and then send the perp for "an evaluation," medical or psychiatric, rather than incarcerate immediately.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.