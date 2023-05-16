 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   5 minutes after being released from jail man steals truck   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
KRSESQ
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some people just can't handle life on the outside.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If we actually rehabilitated these people, rather than just punish them, and had a more equitable society where hard work actually does equal success (as opposed to currently where working harder guarantees your boss a new sports car next year), they wouldn't want to return to prison.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why is bail even a thing? Why are we letting these scourges of humanity out to just commit more crimes?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vsauce has seen better days, it would appear.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder if the guy decided since I have no place to go and no where to sleep jail seems like a good idea. Now, short of murder or mayhem how do I get back to three hots and a cot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: Why is bail even a thing? Why are we letting these scourges of humanity out to just commit more crimes?


I've always suspected that the jails are full. Someone up the chain slips the judge a note...

"Dear Judge,

The jail is currently full. Might want to lessen any sentencing for a while.

Thanks,
Sheriff Harris"

PS. hope to see you at the next policeman's ball. Sting will be performing.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some people just need to be excised from polite society. All these people that can't stay out of prison or are there for life, should be airdropped on an island and just left to make their own lawless colony and survive. Their citizenship revoked, once they are left on the island of the damned they are never to return.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: Why is bail even a thing? Why are we letting these scourges of humanity out to just commit more crimes?


Because of that pesky eighth amendment in the constitution
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: should be airdropped on an island and just left to make their own lawless colony and survive.


Is Antartica considered an island? I mean it's surrounded by water right?

/not a geologist
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Needs a Repeat tag

https://www.fark.com/comments/12855824/Guy-gets-out-of-jail-steals-privately-owned-deuce-a-half-leads-police-on-slowest-least-fuel-efficient-20-mile-chase-ever
 
