 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Well, could it really be called "America's Drive-In" if 12-year-olds weren't shooting people in the parking lot?   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Dallas, The Dallas Morning News, Sheriff, physical altercation, Police, Law, Angel Gomez, Law enforcement  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 9:50 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Texas.
Our kids will shoot you if you take exception to them literally pissing on your business
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It just seems to me that we can prevent shootings like this by loosening gun restrictions and cutting taxes for the wealthy.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Again?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He shot another person?  Why won't they arrest that 12 year old?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He got his Man Card!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: He shot another person?  Why won't they arrest that 12 year old?

From the article:


Both Gomez and the boy are now in custody and being charged with murder, police said.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is Peat ok?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I blame parenting
"Miserabel" - best bits of Harry and Paul's History of the Twos
Youtube PiM0JyTHNnw
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shruggie, if there was a problem the lawmakers would do something about it.

Seeing as they don't, then it's condoned by the government and their people, being a democratic society, so really it's just their culture and we should respect that.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just ate at Sonic for the first time this past week.
I also ate at Sonic for the last time this past week.
Disgusting.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: stuhayes2010: He shot another person?  Why won't they arrest that 12 year old?

From the article:

Both Gomez and the boy are now in custody and being charged with murder, police said.


Has anyone mentioned that in the previous thread (the joke being that it was a repeat)?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm just here to see people take an isolated teenage anccident and use the misfortune in it to further whatever political agenda they have before the poor victim is even in the ground.

/trollin'.
//Please rate.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I just ate at Sonic for the first time this past week.
I also ate at Sonic for the last time this past week.
Disgusting.


I've never been to one. Nor do I plan on peeing behind one either...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Fabric_Man: I just ate at Sonic for the first time this past week.
I also ate at Sonic for the last time this past week.
Disgusting.

I've never been to one. Nor do I plan on peeing behind one either...


Depends
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I just ate at Sonic for the first time this past week.
I also ate at Sonic for the last time this past week.
Disgusting.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: Has anyone mentioned that in the previous thread (the joke being that it was a repeat)?


Yup. I did. Posted the Monty Python (oblg) Deja Vu photo...
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blatz514: Again?


I say keep this one and get rid of the Fox News link a few down the page!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blatz514: Again?


Kid shot the Repeat tag.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.