(NPR)   Five people. One sheep. Three hours. No, not the latest installment of "Too Hot For Pornhub"   (npr.org) divider line
    Wool, High school, Sheep, Fiber, Student, Lanolin  
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Were they at the edge of a cliff?
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just watched the video, and I gotta say, I love the Blues Brothers themed team! And I also kind of want to go watch this.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some people would pay good money to see that.
 
tfresh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Before I read the article I saw this pic with them all in what looks like cooking aprons and a nervous looking sheep. I assumed they were going to kill cook and eat him/her. 

Sounds like a cool show and will watch... but its spring time so I will do so while having a rack of lamb.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think I'm tired of races.  Cooking shows, metalsmithing, or anything else that's a craft, give the people a week and let them do something amazing, rather than tear through and hope things don't go wrong.  The primary skill ends up being time management rather than crafting.
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tfresh: [Fark user image 850x616]

Before I read the article I saw this pic with them all in what looks like cooking aprons and a nervous looking sheep. I assumed they were going to kill cook and eat him/her. 

Sounds like a cool show and will watch... but its spring time so I will do so while having a rack of lamb.


And a nice Chianti.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would prefer one person and five sheep
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Farm Country Fun Corp.

/obscure?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm retired, I don't depend on counting so much any more, but that looks like 6 people to me.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


RIP Shrek
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How about "Is it Sheep?". Sheep experts compete every week to find the sheep from four other animals dressed up like sheep.  The difficulty is they can only use their hands.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shouldn't there be a "clean the wool" step in there?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: How about "Is it Sheep?". Sheep experts compete every week to find the sheep from four other animals dressed up like sheep.  The difficulty is they can only use their hands.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: How about "Is it Sheep?". Sheep experts compete every week to find the sheep from four other animals dressed up like sheep.  The difficulty is they can only use their hands.


lookandlearn.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Shouldn't there be a "clean the wool" step in there?

The team has three hours to shear the sheep, card the wool, spin the wool into yarn, and then weave that yarn into an award-winning shawl.

 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
behanger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tfresh: [Fark user image image 850x616]

Before I read the article I saw this pic with them all in what looks like cooking aprons and a nervous looking sheep. I assumed they were going to kill cook and eat him/her. 

Sounds like a cool show and will watch... but its spring time so I will do so while having a rack of lamb.


Which one of those six ladies is the sheep?
 
bittermang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cut throat? Really?

Just out there cutting throats.

Den o' subterfuge and throat cutting out there.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Three hours? Just get a pret a porter sheep.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fear the Clam: Russ1642: Shouldn't there be a "clean the wool" step in there?

The team has three hours to shear the sheep, card the wool, spin the wool into yarn, and then weave that yarn into an award-winning shawl.


That where you take debris and knots out of the wool, right? I'm talking about cleaning it so it doesn't smell like a filthy farking sheep.
 
