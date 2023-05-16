 Skip to content
(Metro)   Bad news for doomsdayers, it appears that no killer asteroids are heading our way for at least another 1,000 years. Probably   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just don't look up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No killer asteroids that we know about.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's exactly what they wants us to think.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Just don't look up.


I feel like the only way to explain this to anyone who didn't live through it would be to watch that movie.

/ The children are going to wonder what drugs we were on and if they can have some.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But I want my vibranium now!
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's why you should all join me in supporting Super Volcano.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I look at the NEOdb quite a bit, and that's just not true. There are asteroids expected to make >1.0 LD passes with sizes in the 100-1500m range over the next 20 years. But I imagine they have since deleted or changed those entries... but I am certain I remember one in 2026 and one in 2032.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guess I'll have to find another way to kill the planet

*3d prints a herd of beeves*
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess I have to throw out these:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tuxq: I look at the NEOdb quite a bit, and that's just not true. There are asteroids expected to make >1.0 LD passes with sizes in the 100-1500m range over the next 20 years. But I imagine they have since deleted or changed those entries... but I am certain I remember one in 2026 and one in 2032.


errrr... less than 1.0 LD
 
