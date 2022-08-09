 Skip to content
Day 447 of WW3: Good morning all. Sometime today, the 200,000th Russian will die for Putin's vanity today. Maybe we'll get to see the 201,000 too. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia, General Staff of Ukraine, Launch vehicle, Armed forces, Anti-aircraft warfare, Casualty (person), fuel tanks, artillery systems  
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the "winning" family get an Aurus Senat instead of a Lada?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning and welcome to 200K day.The breakfast nook is open, and the sentient pool of coffee is promising a special Bakhmut roast today. Later on we'll have a cake and punch. I want to thank the late night crew for putting up the decorations, by folks next time just use tape to put them up instead of whatever the hell you did use. So with that said here's your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent newspapers.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, May 16
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Russia Launches 'Exceptional' Attack on Kyiv, Capital Rocked by Explosions as Air Defenses Intercept
According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched a total of 18 drones and missiles including six hypersonic Kh-555 "Kinzhal" missiles.

EXPLAINED: Why Lukashenko Put Belarus' Forces on High Alert
Following downing of four Russian aircraft, the Belarus dictator made his first public appearance in nearly a week but looked gaunt, sounded tired and had a bandage on his hand.

Summit of the Council of Europe to Discuss Peace Formula for Ukraine
European Commission President von der Leyen said Ukraine is the first topic of the Summit, affirming support for 'as long as it takes' and promising 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.'

Stoltenberg: Ukraine Must Win War Before Discussing NATO Membership
NATO's Secretary General has said he expects the alliance to agree a "multi-year program" to assist Ukraine to prepare for and achieve its desire to join the organization.

Four Aircraft Shot Down Exposes Disconnect Between What Moscow Boasts and Real-life Air War
Ukrainian guided weapons flew more than 50 kilometers inside Russia to knock down military aircraft - among which a helicopter specifically designed to protect Kremlin war planes from NATO missiles.

Igor Girkin Plays Anti-Semitic Card, Accusing Prigozhin of Being 'Not Russian'
Arch-Russian nationalist and vocal Putin critic Igor Girkin is now doubting Yevgeny Prigozhin's Russian credentials and accusing him of being "a project" of Putin's inner circle.

Zelensky Says Hopeful of Fighter Jets Deal Soon With UK and Western Allies
Rishi Sunak said he would talk to other countries' leaders about aircraft support at the upcoming Council of Europe and G7 meetings this week.

Four Dead After Russian Attack on Avdiivka Hospital
Several people were also wounded in attacks on Sunday.

Chinese Envoy to Arrive in Kyiv on Tuesday
Li Hui will be the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit Ukraine since Moscow's full-scale invasion last year.

Bakhmut Rising
Is the ongoing battle for Bakhmut, to quote Churchill, the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning?

Officials: 6 people killed in Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts.
Six people were killed in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours by Russian attacks, Governors Oleh Syniehubov and Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May

Debris from Russian missiles causes fires, infrastructure damage in Kyiv.
The debris of Russian missiles shot down over Kyiv caused fires and damages in several districts, the State Emergency Service reported on May 16.

Air Force: Ukraine shoots down 18 Russian missiles overnight, including 6 Kinzhals.
Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all of the 18 Russian missiles targeting Ukraine overnight, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, and the Air Force reported on May 16.

ISW: Allegations of Ukrainian contacts may contribute to efforts to discredit Wagner chief.
The recent allegations of Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's contact with Ukrainian intelligence may contribute to the Kremlin's efforts to publicly discredit Prigozhin in the long term, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

General Staff: Russian forces raid train stations in Crimea.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and Ministry of Internal Affairs task forces raided train stations and bus terminals to increase control over the population in illegally annexed Crimea, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Air strike of "exceptional intensity" hits Kyiv on May 16.
Russia launched an overnight air strike of "exceptional intensity" on Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. The administration defined exceptional intensity as the "maximum number of missile attacks in the shortest time span."

Mine explosion injures teenager in Kherson Oblast.
A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded by an explosion of a mine left behind by the Russian army in the village of Tryfonivka in the Velyka Oleksandrivka community, the regional administration reported on May 15.

Pentagon confirms 31 Abrams tanks delivery to Germany, training of Ukrainian troops to begin soon.
The U.S. has delivered 31 Abrams tanks to Grafenwoehr, in Germany, where training of Ukrainian forces will begin in the next few weeks, Pentagon spokesperson General Patrick Ryder said during a press briefing on May 15.

Media: Supreme Court head detained for accepting $3 million bribe.
Ukraine's Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniaziev was detained after being caught receiving a bribe of about $3 million, Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 15, citing sources in law enforcement.

And that's your lot. Hug your loved ones today, and hoping Tracianne has a good rest today. Have a day folks!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Missile night attack. What is known as of 8:00 a.m.:

At night, Russia carried out a complex attack from different directions at the same time, using UAVs, cruise missiles and, probably, ballistic missiles.

The attack was exceptional in its density - the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time.

According to preliminary information, the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed.

Previously, debris fell in the Solomyansky, Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. Debris of the rocket fell on the territory of the zoo. Several cars caught fire in the Solomyan district.

The mayor of the capital reported that according to preliminary information, there were three victims in the Solomyan district.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Combat GoPro | Intense TCCC evacuation after Assault
Youtube a8ETsI4GHos
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The occupiers attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types of air, sea and land-based

Six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were launched from six MiG-31K aircraft, 9 Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea, and three land-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M).

All 18 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, on the night of May 16, the enemy attacked with attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with three operational-tactical drones - "Orlan-10", "SuperCum".Wait, what was that last one?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a result of shelling of Kyiv, fragments of a rocket fell on the territory of the capital's zoo: there were no casualties

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko. The rocket fragment damaged the greenery, but all the broken branches have already been removed.

Anti-stress measures are now being conducted with the animals.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
During the day, the Russians launched 90 strikes on 14 towns and villages: 76 artillery shells on Zaliznychny, Gulyaipil, Olhivskyi, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, 12 anti-aircraft missiles on Gulyaipol, Novodanilivka, Biloghiri, Stepovoy, Kamianskyi and 2 aerial ones on Malya Tokmachka. Fortunately, people survived.

📍 Sumshchyna
This morning, the Russians shelled the Bilopol community with mortars: 7 explosions.

📍 Daughter
On May 15, the Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka. In addition, the body of a person who died during the occupation was exhumed in Bogorodychny. 4 more people in the region were injured.

📍 Kherson Region
the Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements in the Kherson region 80 times. 407 shells were fired from artillery, mortars, tanks, drones and aviation. Yesterday, six people were injured due to Russian aggression, including a 17-year-old teenager.

📍 Kharkiv region
Over the past day, the Russian occupiers massively fired artillery, mortars, and aircraft at populated areas of the Kharkiv, Kupyan, and Chuguyiv districts of the region. As a result of artillery shelling in the village of Dvorichna in the Kupyan district, unfortunately, 2 civilians were killed - a man and a woman. Another man received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians once again attacked the Kherson region

Two "arrivals" of guided air bombs in Kizomys. One of the shells damaged property, the other hit the coastline. Tokarivka was also under fire, two houses were destroyed there.

"And yet another absurdity from the occupiers. They fired nine times on the already destroyed bridge in Darivska hromada. For what purpose - it's hard to even guess," OVA noted.

People were not injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia spent at least 120 million dollars on the night attack on Ukraine

The data was calculated by Economic Truth:
the Kalibr rocket costs $6.5 million, i.e. the total cost of the projectiles fired at night is $58.5 million.

Kh-47 "Kinzhal" hypersonic missile can cost from 10 million dollars. and above, the total cost of 6 launches - 60 million dollars.

Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131, according to information in open sources, cost from 20 thousand dollars. up to USD 50,000 per unit On average, 6 such UAVs cost 280,000 dollars.

Russian drone "Orlan-10" is worth, according to the General Staff, 100 thousand dollars.

There is no data on the price of the SuperCam drone in open sources, so let's assume that it is close to the price of the Orlan-10 UAV. Therefore, 3 drones cost 300 thousand dollars.

So, in general, the missiles and drones launched over Ukraine on the night of May 18 cost 119.08 million dollars.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine will receive long-range SCALP missiles from France

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to President Macron's interview with the TF1 TV channel. It is noted that SCALP-EG missiles differ from Storm Shadow, which Ukraine received from Britain, only in name.

As a reminder, Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile. They don't care about weather conditions, they overcome powerful air defense systems. The warhead is 450 kg, the range is 250 km.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a result of shelling, one of the thermal power plants of DTEK was damaged

In the evening of May 15, as a result of shelling, one of the thermal power plants of DTEK Energo was again damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. As a result of the attack, the TPP equipment was damaged. After the shelling stopped, the energy companies started liquidating their consequences, DTEK reports.

This is the third attack on the company's generating facilities since the beginning of May. Since September of last year, DTEK Energo thermal power plants have been attacked 33 times.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from

Zelenskiy / Official
Enemy flags will never reign on our land, and our people will never be enslaved. The resilience in the battles now, the power in our active actions, the bravery and precision of our warriors every day and every night is the independence of Ukraine that will be permanent. Independence we are strengthening and will continue to do so.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deception forced 277 marines to surrender in Mariupol: the SBI announced suspicion of the Ukrainian commander

The DBR reported suspicion to the head of the material service of the 501st OBMP, who in April 2022 tricked the marines into surrendering in Mariupol, and also canceled the suspicions of 277 fighters who were accused of desertion.

"The investigation established that, in fact, the head of the rear material service of the 501st OBMP betrayed his oath and went over to the side of the enemy. He conspired with the Russians and actually persuaded the commander to surrender. Taking advantage of the difficult situation in which the defense forces found themselves in Mariupol, the traitor prompted the commander to stop defensive operations, surrender weapons and personnel," the State Bureau of Investigations noted.

"277 servicemen of the battalion were ordered to be redeployed, but in fact they were transferred to the "DNR". The soldiers were misled, and that is why they did not realize and could not realize the illegal nature of the order or order to surrender," the SBI clarified.

After the sabotage in Mariupol, the chief moved to his native Berdyansk and again began to agitate the Ukrainian military to go over to the side of the enemy and for a reward to provide information on the deployment of forces and means of defense of Ukraine. The investigation established at least three relevant facts during April-June 2022.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kyiv has a serious anti-aircraft system, which made it possible to eliminate all six "daggers" - Ignat

"6 Dagger missiles is quite an impressive indicator. Kyiv remains at the epicenter of events again, because the capital has always been a priority target for the enemy. You see how many they launch at the capital, which is why Kyiv is protected by serious means of air defense. Because and about Infrastructure objects and other important objects of the state will always be a priority for the enemy... The most important thing is that everything that flew to the Kyiv region was destroyed," said the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for May 6 through May 12 (Days 437 to 443) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hour by Hour 🔴 Live: Overnight attack on Kyiv 'exceptional in density,' local officials say
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The European Union should take measures against India, which resells Russian oil to Europe in the form of petroleum products

"If diesel or gasoline enters Europe... from India and is produced from Russian oil, this is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states must take measures," said the head of the EU's foreign policy department, Josep Borrell.

"But if they sell, it's because someone is buying. And we should also look at those who are buying," he added.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Prediction: we won't get to 200k tomorrow either. It'll become the new helicopter count
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Six for six against Kinzhals? What is air defense doing indeed.

Nice shooting there Ukraine!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles

Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed a U.S.-built Patriot surface-to-air missile defence system with a Kinzhal missile, the Zvezda military news outlet reported.

But the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said all had been successfully intercepted.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The 200,000 figure includes wounded.

To believe otherwise is to assert that there's  worldwide global conspiracy to downplay Russian casualties.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: The 200,000 figure includes wounded.

To believe otherwise is to assert that there's  worldwide global conspiracy to downplay Russian casualties.


Actually the 200k includes reanimated corpses that have been killed again after voting for JFK.
 
mederu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagner betrayed Rus Army in Bakhmut | They can't resist | Positions uncovered
Youtube SkKp_fkClM0

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
15 May: No Antidote. STORM SHADOW MISSILE DESTROYS ANOTHER RUSSIAN BASE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube VpOIeA-Ez0Q

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Prigozhin calls Russian people to revolt! | Ukrainians devastate Russian lines | Ukrainian update
Youtube UycWysshwSg

Yesterdays Artur
 
bastar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fasahd:

In addition, on the night of May 16, the enemy attacked with attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with three operational-tactical drones - "Orlan-10", "SuperCum".Wait, what was that last one?

I wondered how long it would take for this to show up here. Been luring the treads for a while now, and exspect this to have a comment or two.

Also, thanks for the work you do.
 
mederu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like it's gonna need an update!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With eye on Ukraine, top Chinese general calls for unconventional warfare capabilities
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, that's a lot of dead people. Pushing up on half the number of dead the US had in all of WW2. Holy fark.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with an offensive component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: The 200,000 figure includes wounded.

To believe otherwise is to assert that there's  worldwide global conspiracy to downplay Russian casualties.


I wonder if we all said that we agreed with qf, that he'd start arguing the opposite?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: The 200,000 figure includes wounded.

To believe otherwise is to assert that there's  worldwide global conspiracy to downplay Russian casualties.


Fewer than 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia - EU intelligence

The internal report seen by Euractiv said Ukrainian officials assess that 185,000 Russians were killed during the course of the war and 555,000 were wounded.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm a little put off by  the term "Russian" referring to the soldiers dying.   These are people mostly from the Turkic speaking areas of the former Soviet group.  Their language went from Arabic/Persian script to Cyrillic about 100 years ago, and since then were always reminded that they were second class citizens of minor colonies or worse.

Russia is doing two things -- killing and destroying as much of it's colony Ukraine and it is using cannon fodder drafted from its colonies of Uzbekistan, Turkmenenstan, Kazakstan, etc.   No other country pits nationalities and races of their own people against them just to take their stuff.   Well, maybe Florida if it were a country.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thats alotta dead for the army that is supposed to be invading -- Russia has basically run headlong into a stalemate. A meat grinder.
 
Magruda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are they really on pace to lose as many troops as the US lost in all of WWII? Special military operation indeed.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
qf you are never going to convince the people there that Ukraine is inflating Russian losses.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://dontfundwar.com/directory/ .(There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine ; https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobSeace: qorkfiend: The 200,000 figure includes wounded.

To believe otherwise is to assert that there's  worldwide global conspiracy to downplay Russian casualties.

Fewer than 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia - EU intelligence

The internal report seen by Euractiv said Ukrainian officials assess that 185,000 Russians were killed during the course of the war and 555,000 were wounded.


Find the actual report instead of an article talking about it
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
.

I wasn't expecting one of the biggest air defense action nights of the war, and gave away my position of roughly where I displaced to yesterday, so I'm not going to tell you what I heard last night specifically in the way of what our air defense was doing.

I will say that like the rest of the Kyiv metro area, all those incoming russian missiles ended up making a lot of noise. I'll have to leave at that until the book after the war.

I did repost a bunch of informational tweets on my twitter page that gives a good idea of what it was like for the people of the Kyiv metro area.

https://twitter.com/Irregularmedic

There are three unrelated posts scattered amongst all the air defense ones, the AD/air raid stuff goes back 12 hours from now.


This was an unusual event, with the russians launching both drones and missiles in a well coordinated attack, in an attempt to saturate the air defenses, and apparently, attempt to take out part of a Patriot battery, which is kind of dumb, because there are about a dozen pieces to a Patriot battery, and no one parks them alltogether. If they are really lucky, they got one of the eight launchers of a battery in the city, based upon widely available video.

So russia managed to competently coordinate a combined arms attack to saturate the defenses...to accomplish nothing. 18 missiles, even all together, and arriving at the same time as some drones, is a far cry from the hundred+ missile attacks of six months ago or so too, further revealing Russia's true weakness and lack of capability.


Nonetheless, the spectacle made an impression on all of us.


I'm not revealing anything that isn't public knowledge to say that debris rained down on five neighborhoods of Kyiv, including the zoo, which was thankfully spared any animal injuries, and several cars were set alight. There's some good pictures out there of big chunks of missiles laying in front of bus stops and such.

I was previously staying at the Hotel Camelot, but they were booked up for the rest of the week so I had to displace during the day yesterday. The place that had this:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Interestingly, a poster on Twitter showed folks descending into the subway station one block away from there:

https://twitter.com/TomGiuretis/status/1658265751025860614


I took these pictures the day before, you'll recognize the same subway station in the above short video. I was holding the camera vertically, it's just a REALLY steep escalator:

Fark user imageView Full Size



It would've really sucked for those folks to have to make that descent and ascent without power to the escalators, that is a very steep and very long ways to go. Perhaps this picture of coming up a couple of stops to the east will illustrate that better:

Fark user imageView Full Size



It's unfortunate that it took over a year to get Ukraine air defenses that actually protect it, but I'm thankful they are here now.


.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: The 200,000 figure includes wounded.

To believe otherwise is to assert that there's  worldwide global conspiracy to downplay Russian casualties.


Again with this bullshiat?  You trotted out this nonsense just a few days ago and plenty of people posted evidence refuting your claim, to which you never responded.

Then other people found times in previous threads where this issue has been covered.

I think you are simply trolling.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
While you're at it, explain why the US and UK assessments agree with me and not you
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: qorkfiend: The 200,000 figure includes wounded.

To believe otherwise is to assert that there's  worldwide global conspiracy to downplay Russian casualties.

Again with this bullshiat?  You trotted out this nonsense just a few days ago and plenty of people posted evidence refuting your claim, to which you never responded.

Then other people found times in previous threads where this issue has been covered.

I think you are simply trolling.


lol

Not a single person even attempted to refute it. The best attempt that was made was "this image uses the word liquidated which we interpret to mean killed".
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RobSeace: In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles

Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed a U.S.-built Patriot surface-to-air missile defence system with a Kinzhal missile, the Zvezda military news outlet reported.

But the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said all had been successfully intercepted.


By my count, they destroyed at least 6 U.S.-built Patriot surface-to-air missile defense systems with Kinzhals overnight.  Could have been more; dunno if they're firing one at a time or launching pairs for better odds against fast-moving targets.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Find the actual report instead of an article talking about it


LOL.  Ok, that's all I needed.  You can safely be marked as a troll and ignored.  Goodbye.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I caught a rerun of a show on NHK, but I don't remember seeing it before

Back in October, they interviewed a professor who made maps linking to documentation of the war, including 3D models of scenes of destruction  and an art project: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/ondemand/video/2058959/

(The interview made it sound like he made the models, but I found a link to an article that suggests they came from someone else: https://www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/focus/en/features/z1304_00194.html )


The maps are at: https://ukraine.mapping.jp
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, if there have actually been close a million Russian casualties, explain why anyone keeping that quiet
 
Jesterling
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't tell if this is super clever, hilarious or the CIA is getting lazy by posting this right on their verified sites complete with logos are everything


Почему я пошел на контакт с ЦРУ: мое решение
Youtube B0Wo6NbWRmE
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RobSeace: qorkfiend: Find the actual report instead of an article talking about it

LOL.  Ok, that's all I needed.  You can safely be marked as a troll and ignored.  Goodbye.


Orrrr maybe people like to read the original source material instead of someone else's translation
 
