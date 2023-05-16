 Skip to content
(CNN)   CDC issues new warning about mpox, ba duba dop Ba du bop, ba duba dop Ba du bop, ba duba dop Ba du, oh yeah   (cnn.com) divider line
18
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mpox, not Hansen's disease
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legitimate chuckle from me, subby. Amazing. Encore.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we were safe since we removed the suggestion of monkeyfarking.

/mind you, I've seen some rather attractive bonobos
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The middle one is a girl, right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size


Promo Sapien: The middle one is a girl, right?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mpox?  I just got my cpox vaccine and I have to wait a couple weeks before I get the dpox and epox booster.  I guess I'll just stay inside and watch K Pax.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: The middle one is a girl, right?


There are no girls in mpox.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit. Now that song is going to be in my head all day.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damnit I'm not giving up 1/3 of my shiat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hanson - MMMBop (Official Music Video)
Youtube NHozn0YXAeE


fark all of you, it's still catchy as all hell.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Living in Tulsa, the Hansen bros. hometown, you often see them out and about. They all three look like boys now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hmm....Just recently on my local news they removed the Covid restrictions and the same day the Mpox restrictions and now they've changed their mind about the Mpox?

I can't keep up anymore.

CDC, just make up your damn mind.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they change it from monkeypox to mpox as to not offend monkeys?

/woke disease names!
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
+1, Subby
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So small pox is now spox?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Did they change it from monkeypox to mpox as to not offend monkeys?

/woke disease names!


The original name wasn't accurate, as it's primarily a rodent disease. We just happened to first detect it in a group of lab monkeys.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First step would be vaccinated. Second step would be to avoid butt stuff for a little while.
 
