 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Bear seen with waders dangling from its jaws was only angling to get ahead   (english.kyodonews.net) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Japan, Fish, Hokkaido, Sakhalin, Human head, Lake, Ainu people, Brown bear  
•       •       •

964 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going out to give head to bears, confirm the meaning of both first.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The information prompted the town office to launch a bear hunt operation and a member of the group killed one on Monday afternoon,"

QuitReadingThere.jpg
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size



I guess you could build 'em with fishing waders hanging out of their mouth.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dtb3yzl0vm3pr.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good news, they only need to kill one more person to reach their preset limit for the year!

/Today I learned that Japanese bears are the most foul tempered ursine you'll ever lay eyes upon.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bear's being framed by a ronin.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Bear's being framed by a ronin.


Anyone seen Connor McLeod?
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the feel-good story of my summer.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If you're going out to give head to bears, confirm the meaning of both first.


Doesn't make a difference for me.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They don't even say if the bear they shot is the one that killed the guy, or if this is just a warning "You kill one of ours we kill one of yours" to get the bears to self regulate their murder.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: "The information prompted the town office to launch a bear hunt operation and a member of the group killed one on Monday afternoon,"

QuitReadingThere.jpg


It was for scientific research purposes.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thankfully, Sources say they're getting ahead in the investigation....
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Boojum2k: If you're going out to give head to bears, confirm the meaning of both first.

Doesn't make a difference for me.


I feel a four-way diagram would cover this pretty well, one axis being oral/decapitation the other being big fuzzy man/big furry carnivore. Yes/No/You Sick Fark/No 😁
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.