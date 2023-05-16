 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Maybe call the police about the destruction of property? Oh wait   (14news.com) divider line
3
    More: Asinine, Renting, House, Mobile home, Crime, Copyright, Weapon, God, Clero Schmitt  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2023 at 3:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Usually H0-7 (the kind of homeowner's insurance that covers mobile homes) is open perils on the dwelling, but named perils on the contents.  His insurance should pay for a new mobile home.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Usually H0-7 (the kind of homeowner's insurance that covers mobile homes) is open perils on the dwelling, but named perils on the contents.  His insurance should pay for a new mobile home.


But you know damn well they'll try every trick in the book to get out of paying.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: but named perils


There's probably many perils.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.