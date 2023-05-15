 Skip to content
(MPR News)   New Minnesota law would provide better pay and conditions for nurses, except for small, underfunded, and struggling hospitals no one has ever heard of, specifically those starting with the letter "M" and ending with "ayo Clinic"   (mprnews.org) divider line
13
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Fark was supposed to be interesting articles with witty headlines?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mayo is losing a lot of good faith credit with their opposition to what amounts to base standards for staffing.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow talk about corporations owning politicians, all it took was a letter from the company and a law is changed to the benefit of the company.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 840x560]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
archeochick
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Mayo is losing a lot of good faith credit with their opposition to what amounts to base standards for staffing.


And allowing direct care nurses to be on staffing committees.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rhode Island labor laws mandate time and a half for working on Sundays... except if you have a pharmacy operating on site.

I guess it's just a coincidence that CVS is headquartered here.
 
Bargoyle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Wow talk about corporations owning politicians, all it took was a letter from the company and a law is changed to the benefit of the company.


It was a little more than that.  They threatened to 'pull funding' from the state for major projects they are doing.  In other words, they blackmailed the state to get their way.

I hate Mayo....
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Give me Ham on 5, Hold the Mayo - Airplane
Youtube TVdvyWK6NiI
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I suspect that they're going to find themselves hemorrhaging staff and will eventually have to meet or exceed the proposed standards in an attempt to retain them - and then pretend that it was their own idea all along.

/By the time they do, their name will have become poison among nurses.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And the Red Hats wonder why they cannot keep healthcare workers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: By the time they do, their name will have become poison among nurses


Too late, they already knew this information. Gossip between nurses who work at different locations spreads faster than Nurse Jones going into the supply closet with Dr Harris from Oncology...
 
