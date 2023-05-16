 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Adolescent with AR-15 shoots and kills Sonic fast food employee for telling him not to pee in the parking lot, being slow cherry limeade slushy   (foxnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Law, Argument, Parking, Boy, Angel Gomez, year old, fatal shooting, Firearm  
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I read an article somewhere and they ID'd and arrested the 11 year old.

Dickbag adults.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Violently proud of their violent pride
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ShAlL NoT Be InFrInGEd!!!
 
Lexx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby this should really be a 'Murica tagged headline.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Polite Society!!!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
During the argument, the 12-year-old shooting suspect, who was a passenger in Gomez's vehicle and remains unidentified, grabbed the AR-15 rifle from the car and opened fire, authorities said.

Another responsible gun owner.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
American males, the most thin-skinned shiatbags on the planet.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We started with good guy saving the day from the bad guy with the gun.

Now we're down to anyone who annoys anybody can be shot.

USA! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: ShAlL NoT Be InFrInGEd!!!


It's just like the founders envisioned!

*cryingbaldeagle.jpg*
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can I shoot the fox news person who decided that putting a completely unrelated video at the top of every article was a good idea.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got suspicious of a certain something when they charged a 12 year-old with murder.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope an American flag was involved somehow.
 
SSX21
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In other words just another Monday in America.
 
Congo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude started working at the Sonic 2 weeks ago. He has a 1 year old kid.

And the farkface was peeing in the back of the parking lot. That was the genesis of the argument that got the employee killed.

"Hey bro, don't pee in the parking lot. Christ, what the fark is wrong with you?"

And for that, killed. Kid will never see their dad again.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The business should have had one of these posted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope the parent of the 12 year old goes to jail for 25 years to life.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The gun functioned exactly as it was designed to function.  The shooter used the gun exactly as it was meant to be used.  This outcome was the intent of American society.  Go us.
 
