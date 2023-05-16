 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   When she was saved from euthanasia by The Labelle Foundation, Strawberry the Unicorn Dog was in terrible shape, but after treatment and a stint in foster care, she's now thriving in her forever home. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/photos)   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So our Shepherd/Husky Hendrix has a bad weekend.  Caught a back paw in a baby gate while wrestling with his big sister.  Looks like injury to the growth plate in the knee.  He's at the vet trying to get a referral to an Ortho now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

TommyDeuce: So our Shepherd/Husky Hendrix has a bad weekend.  Caught a back paw in a baby gate while wrestling with his big sister.  Looks like injury to the growth plate in the knee.  He's at the vet trying to get a referral to an Ortho now.

[Fark user image 425x564]


Awww, poor pupper!  Hope he's feeling better soon.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie is here to say he has his mom hornswoggled.    She makes him and his dog brother, Dyson, good breakfasts. Gooshy food, baked chicken tenders cut up, deli turkey.    Dyson happily eats his breakfast.  Tootsie makes mom take the chicken and turkey off so he can eat them and not the gooshy foods.   He says he isn't spoiled at all.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Tootsie is here to say he has his mom hornswoggled.    She makes him and his dog brother, Dyson, good breakfasts. Gooshy food, baked chicken tenders cut up, deli turkey.    Dyson happily eats his breakfast.  Tootsie makes mom take the chicken and turkey off so he can eat them and not the gooshy foods.   He says he isn't spoiled at all.


Oh, Tootsie!  Don't be a food brat to your mom!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is from 2018.  My sister's son (my nephew) sent the hat to me to take up to his mom at the care home so she would have something for Mother's day.  She loved her hats!  I would hear that she walked around wearing her hat, looking sassy, I have a nice collection of her hats hanging on the wall in the guest room.  Most are floppy hats like this one (sadly, I do not have that one).  I  wasn't sure how to hang them on the walls  The scary t-pins worked great!!!!

Had to clean the back of Tootsie's head this afternoon.  He scratched open one of his warts (they are not bad, just something his breed has).  They aren't bleeding now....He has licked off the warts on his legs.  The only red on his legs is from his spit.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x611]


"I'll just leaf this here."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: So our Shepherd/Husky Hendrix has a bad weekend.  Caught a back paw in a baby gate while wrestling with his big sister.  Looks like injury to the growth plate in the knee.  He's at the vet trying to get a referral to an Ortho now.

[Fark user image image 425x564]


Hope this is resolved as easily and quickly as possible 🙏🤞🙏
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 750x724]


likeGrape Nuts!  With sliced bananas on top.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

almostsane: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 750x724]

I likeGrape Nuts!  With sliced bananas on top.


Ha!

Well, you can have my share too
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Stuff I find...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 696x697]


:-)
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hai..  brought my neighbor's border collie another dog-rated tennis ball.. he still barks at me... he won't pick it up, though.. SOP is to nose it to one of his owners.. they will pick it up, rub their hands on it, I presume to put their scent on it, and then he will play with it.  his owners know where it came from, had their permission to toss it in the yard.   Excellent watchdog, too.
  Just getting over a monster storm that rolled in.. shook the house, torrential rain.. superb light show.  Power did go out for a few seconds, but not enough to start the generator.. has to be out 15 seconds to trip it, and on for 30 seconds to do a shutdown... UPSs on all electronics, so not even a blink there... got tired of rebooting... have small rivers running across the basement floor .. happens only with torrential rains, as the builder didn't seal the outside of the walls, and yes, everything is elevated..
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Wetnoseday, everybunny!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x566]


This is from 2018.  My sister's son (my nephew) sent the hat to me to take up to his mom at the care home so she would have something for Mother's day.  She loved her hats!  I would hear that she walked around wearing her hat, looking sassy, I have a nice collection of her hats hanging on the wall in the guest room.  Most are floppy hats like this one (sadly, I do not have that one).  I  wasn't sure how to hang them on the walls  The scary t-pins worked great!!!!

Had to clean the back of Tootsie's head this afternoon.  He scratched open one of his warts (they are not bad, just something his breed has).  They aren't bleeding now....He has licked off the warts on his legs.  The only red on his legs is from his spit.


My lab has a big ol one right on her knee she's always gnawing on
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is Frannie's new ball.  She has many tennis balls, but this one is hers.   This is because

1) It says "DOG" on it (on the other side)
2) It squeaks!

When playing ball, you may not have the DOG ball.  You are allowed to throw one of the other tennis balls which she will chase- with the DOG ball in her mouth.  She will drop it momentarily to get the other ball, then put it down, pick the DOG ball up and bring it back.

This means you have to go collect all the tennis balls every few throws since she will leave them scattered across the yard, but this is something we humans just have to get used to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

almostsane: TommyDeuce: So our Shepherd/Husky Hendrix has a bad weekend.  Caught a back paw in a baby gate while wrestling with his big sister.  Looks like injury to the growth plate in the knee.  He's at the vet trying to get a referral to an Ortho now.

[Fark user image image 425x564]

Hope this is resolved as easily and quickly as possible 🙏🤞🙏


Update on Hendrix - He saw an Ortho yesterday. He's now in a cast instead of a bandage.  He needs to be on kennel rest for 3 weeks, at which point they will do another set of X-rays and if they are good, the cast can come off.  The Ortho said we can take him to our regular vet for the X-rays and weekly wrap changes on the cast, which made his vet techs sad - they asked if they could get visitation rights.  He's not only cute he's a very sweet and compliant patient.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No one ever talks about euthanothercountries.
 
