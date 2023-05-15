 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   LAPD Reserve Officer collapses during Encino bee attack on live tv as his partner goes into "Mighty Fine Policework" mode   (foxla.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Do they carry epi-pens in their patrol cars, I wonder?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was the bee laced with fentanyl?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Was the bee laced with fentanyl?


No, but a pill was found several houses down.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oblig..

Tommy Boy Bees!
Youtube dU97w2DH5mc
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Encino bee attack is my Red Hot Chili Pepper/B52 cross over band name.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that Oprah had a place in those parts.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn I just watched tfv and that faceplant onto the asphalt looked like it hurt, ouch.
 
olorin604
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could someone explain uniformed LAPD volunteer?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

olorin604: Could someone explain uniformed LAPD volunteer?


https://laprf.org/volunteer/
 
passive [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Both volunteers?  I can totally see bruh you're on your own.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This Week On: "How The F*ck Did Oprah Manage To Find Me?!"
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

olorin604: Could someone explain uniformed LAPD volunteer?


I was going to ask the same thing.

From the LAPD site:

Make a difference as a LAPD volunteer and be the change you want to see in your community.

I find it amusing that a police department is using a quote often misattributed to Gandhi.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: olorin604: Could someone explain uniformed LAPD volunteer?

https://laprf.org/volunteer/


More like LARP.org
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: olorin604: Could someone explain uniformed LAPD volunteer?

https://laprf.org/volunteer/


So, someone who wants to go on a cop power trip but doesn't want to be bothered with even the trifling amount of training required by actual US police officers?
 
