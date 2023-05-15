 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Muskrat has been subpoenaed in the Epstein case   (cnbc.com) divider line
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
scott4long
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of the dominoes are falling like a house of cards. Checkmate
 
whr21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be great for the stonks, right?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying he's a pedo guy for years.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost hopes he runs, and then maybe he can hole up in some embassy like Assange for 5 years before they boot him and he joins TFG in supermax detention.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing would be more entertaining than an OJ-like low speed white Tesla chase.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Nothing would be more entertaining than an OJ-like low speed white Tesla chase.


Nothing?
It's running on autopilot, it crashes,
the doors are jammed closed, the battery shorts,
it gets smoky, it takes hours to extinguish the fire,
he was live-streaming.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


The right-wing bullshiat about this list is going to age like a fine cheese.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scott4long: The rest of the dominoes are falling like a house of cards. Checkmate


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wobambo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x750]

The right-wing bullshiat about this list is going to age like a fine cheese.



I'm actually beginning to think the Jeffy was telling us right out loud what the blackmail he had on Bill was..
Bill likes to dress up sometimes..JUST LIKE THE PAINTING HE HAD...It was right there..Sure it seemed
like some absurdist piece of art, but I think what it REALLY was, was a reminder and a warning to those
people whom he had info on..It was just enough of a "kinky" thing, but not SO bad that it would utterly
ruin Bill..And maybe those in that circle already knew or heard the rumor that Bill liked a nice pair of heels.
But that painting was a message that he had something, something real, and he had it on a lot of others.
And if they didn't keep the payments up, that might get out.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Nothing would be more entertaining than an OJ-like low speed white Tesla chase.


He'll just go galloping off on one of those horses he keeps around.
 
