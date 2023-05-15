 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Second amendment freeway celebration rehearsal caught on dashcam. Bonus for being on subby's commute   (kron4.com) divider line
    Scary, Highway, California Highway Patrol, Interstate Highway System, Highway patrol, Passing lane, dashcam video, Honda, State highways in California  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did you at least shoot back?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'content is not available in your country/region'

white Ford Bronco type stories never are :(
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The video owner tells KRON4 he couldn't believe something like this happened to him. He says that he contacted the California Highway Patrol to report what happened, but he didn't receive a report number from officers."

Yeah, that sounds right.
 
Dreadskull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
580 goes through San Leandro? Lived in the Bay Area for years and I figured it just kinda petered out in Milpitas somewhere. I always took 880 to the Marina exit
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dreadskull: 580 goes through San Leandro? Lived in the Bay Area for years and I figured it just kinda petered out in Milpitas somewhere. I always took 880 to the Marina exit


580 runs from Oakland through Tracy, connecting with 238 in San Leandro.

That guy must have been one of those Good Guys with a Gun (TM) you always hear about, and he was wishing everyone well.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
K Ron?

Heh...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Love my 1 day a week commute :rollseyes (subby)

This just in: California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on I-580 Monday afternoon (sorry for non-international content LadyJ)
 
phishrace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Driver of the dashcam car posted the video on reddit a couple of days ago. KRON used to be an NBC affiliate, but now they're reduced to scanning reddit for stories. At least no pay wall anyway.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His gun you say
 
