(Ars Technica)   Free speech absolutist still unable to tweet whatever he wants about Tesla on the service he wholly owns   (arstechnica.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Musk is a cuck on his own platform.

What a loser beta soyboy.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla

wholly own

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ope! platform lock!
//wait only partial lock? by grabthar's hammer. ope
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Musk is a cuck on his own platform.

What a loser beta soyboy.


To  be fair: he's far from smart, he just got lucky
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the judge holding him in contempt and sentencing him to being launched in to the sun is off the table, unfortunately.
 
gas giant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice shoulderpads.
Who's in charge of dressing this doofus, the Obsidian Order?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When was Musk ever a free speech absolutist?  He is quite the opposite since he is perfectly willing to censor speech at the request of oppressive nations.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: When was Musk ever a free speech absolutist?  He is quite the opposite since he is perfectly willing to censor speech at the request of oppressive nations.


Absolutely and undeniably - he stands foursquare for free speech as long as he agrees with it or thinks it's funny.  Everyone else can fark right off of course
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: When was Musk ever a free speech absolutist?  He is quite the opposite since he is perfectly willing to censor speech at the request of oppressive nations.


As with most egomaniacs, he is a free speech absolutist when it comes to his own speech.  It's everyone else who needs to me censored, starting with anyone who disagrees with him.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: When was Musk ever a free speech absolutist?


I can't remember a time.

Mainly, he's an iconoclast.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: When was Musk ever a free speech absolutist?  He is quite the opposite since he is perfectly willing to censor speech at the request of oppressive nations.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Excelsior: koder: Musk is a cuck on his own platform.

What a loser beta soyboy.

To  be fair: he's far from smart, he just got lucky


Yup. The general majority of his financial "success" is the direct result of having been sharted out of the correct vagina. Otherwise he'd be bagging groceries at a Johannesburg Tesco, instead of being born on a blood-emerald-encrusted third base and spending his entire life surrounded by sycophants congratulating him on his lead-off triple.


/.....do they even have Tesco in RZA?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: When was Musk ever a free speech absolutist?  He is quite the opposite since he is perfectly willing to censor speech at the request of oppressive nations.


He's always been a "free speech absolutist," once you realize that the term really means "person who does not want Nazis to be censored, deplatformed, cancelled, or in any other way inconvenienced."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think they planted some of those hair plugs upside down.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
he's a piece of shiat too
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'd think he'd be more concerned about the subpoena regarding his ties to Epstein, not this.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: You'd think he'd be more concerned about the subpoena regarding his ties to Epstein, not this.


He's probably concerned about both, which is why he's gone off on a tangent against, you guessed it, George Soros.
 
