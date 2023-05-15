 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Having grown weary of bison-gorings and geyser-boilings, Yellowstone tourists get back to dying the old-fashioned way   (kbzk.com) divider line
13
    Yellowstone National Park, United States, National park, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Coroner, National Park Service, Geothermal areas of Yellowstone, Death  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dysentery?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dysentery?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Dysentery?


*shakes bloody fist*
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bysontery?
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling into a pit of scalding acid?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just a plain old domestic situation with a dead body.  Happens all the time.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Geyser boiling is one of the oldest ways to die, Subby.  They've basically been around since water and volcanism.
 
Vern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I assumed it would be some dumbass who fell a few hundred feet to his death after climbing over a guardrail to get a better look. Get a real great look just before you hit the ground.
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What, they haven't experienced Higgs-Bison(tm)?

God would like a word with them.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vern: I assumed it would be some dumbass who fell a few hundred feet to his death after climbing over a guardrail to get a better look. Get a real great look just before you hit the ground.


A History of Falls Into The Grand Canyon | A Short Documentary | Fascinating Horror
Youtube x1t0pzX6VzQ
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The rangers located the dead woman in the vehicle and detained the man.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed and reopened 24 hours later.
.

I'd be pissed were I a local who relied on that route.


A twenty-four hour shut down for a dead tweeker and her shiat-stain boyfriend?
 
