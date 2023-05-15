 Skip to content
(CBS News) Subbies childhood hometown wanted to feel "American". 3 dead (shooter included), two cops injured
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its 880 injured and 293 victims killed so far in 2023.

Instead of a clock how about we all take a number and wait our turn to be shot?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's two days in a where towns I've lived had shootings. And of course my current town had one but it's a run of the mill no one notices type shooting.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's nice these are so routine that Fark can delay mass shooting headline greenlights so us TFers get a chance to comment.

This mass shooting is brought to you by New Mexico, in case you are keeping track.


 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There were no schools, no churches, no individuals targeted," he said.

This now passes as a positive news item.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with mass shootings in the States is that mass is normally expressed in Metric.
The Americans never accepted the Metric system and now we see Metricism metastacize malevolently massward.
 
galahad05
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops have got to be hating this crap these days.  Every day they go out and have the chance to end up in a shootout or an ambush.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What to expect from the only country where people feel seatballs are more a tryanny than lynching or pogroms:

https://vpc.org/studies/gunsvscars16.pdf
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's #225 this year. I don't know, I lost count somewhere around 7 or 8.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Male shooters way outnumber female shooters like 99% as far as carnage and death, yet women are shot more than 50% of the time.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad, oh so glad, that I don't live in the USA
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fun isn't it, dipshiats?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Its 880 injured and 293 victims killed so far in 2023.

Instead of a clock how about we all take a number and wait our turn to be shot?


That has to be love there's been 97 homicides at least in Baltimore city alone this year.  So far.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooter fired at least three different weapons, including an "AR-style rifle," Hebbe said.

iT mEaNs aRmAliTe rIfLe nOt aSsAuLt sO iT's tOtEs oK
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: weddingsinger: Its 880 injured and 293 victims killed so far in 2023.

Instead of a clock how about we all take a number and wait our turn to be shot?

That has to be love there's been 97 homicides at least in Baltimore city alone this year.  So far.


thats just black people in the 'hood' with pistols.

The REAL threat is what might happen to a middle class whites at the mall
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drove through Farmington once. Never seen so many plastic bags windblown on barbed wire before or since.

And half pint whiskey bottles lining the road.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

galahad05: Cops have got to be hating this crap these days.  Every day they go out and have the chance to end up in a shootout or an ambush.


You mean they may have to prove "protect and serve" is more than just a slogan painted on the quarter-panels of their unit?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing can be done.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
only 3 dead?  shrug
 
llama42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fewer than four killed, therefore not a mass shooting!

/game, set, mate libernachos
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Erk! A link from the page.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dallas-shooting-ana-moreno-killed-prom-dress/?intcid=CNI-00-10aaa3b
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

galahad05: Cops have got to be hating this crap these days.  Every day they go out and have the chance to end up in a shootout or an ambush.


How do you think the school teachers and students feel?

/pizza delivery driver is STILL more dangerous than being a cop
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

llama42: Fewer than four killed, therefore not a mass shooting!

/game, set, mate libernachos


He shot 8 people or more randomly
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns in New Mexico.
State law prohibits any person under age 18 from hunting with a firearm unless he or she is in possession of a certificate indicating successful completion of a state-approved hunter training course.3

Well at least he was in compliance.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This link shows the shooter. Second video. NOT SAFE FOR ANYTHING!!! Language, Person seen shot!  Not for the meek.

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1658216789774311447
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  



/got nut'n, honey
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As of 8 May, there have been 202 mass shootings so far this year.

Today, 16 May, is day 136.

'Murica.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm assuming there was only one submitter for this? So, "subby's" surely?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All at a church. Then he walked out into the open in front of the cops and was gunned down.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is so bad I'm starting to feel sorry for the  cops, geesh.
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: All at a church. Then he walked out into the open in front of the cops and was gunned down.


Christian Scientist church.  I wonder how many of them will demand to be released from the hospital, so they can try to pray the bullet wounds away.

/perhaps the shooter was victimized by that cult as a child
//pure speculation
 
