Uber Alpha Disruptor Techbro wasn't killed over drugs, it was society gone mad from liberal homonazi cucks. Until, actually, it was drugs
    Cash App founder Bob Lee  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like tech companies themselves are the cause of San Francisco's decline that they like to talk about so much.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an assassin from the Fed. They'll do anything to keep people on worthless fiat currency.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many of the homeless are living cleaner lives than he was and they still got blamed.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: It was an assassin from the Fed. They'll do anything to keep people on worthless fiat currency.


Read that in his voice:

Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Post? I now doubt the existence of San Francisco.

/in all honesty, my favorite restaurants in SF are all gone
//RIP Steps of Rome and Baghdad Cafe
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm going to a sex party, there better not be nerds there.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, women do not need family or friends deciding who they will hang around with unless they specifically request protection. On the other hand, if your friend seems like the angry armed type, maybe don't fark around with his sister.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: On the one hand, women do not need family or friends deciding who they will hang around with unless they specifically request protection. On the other hand, if your friend seems like the angry armed type, maybe don't fark around with his sister.


He used a kitchen knife, I don't think he was packing on a regular basis.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trocadero: New York Post? I now doubt the existence of San Francisco.

/in all honesty, my favorite restaurants in SF are all gone
//RIP Steps of Rome and Baghdad Cafe


I rarely got into S.F. to eat, but my favorite place is The Stinking Rose "We season our garlic with food"
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: New York Post? I now doubt the existence of San Francisco.

/in all honesty, my favorite restaurants in SF are all gone
//RIP Steps of Rome and Baghdad Cafe


Most of mine are too. Khan Toke is still alive, though.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Boojum2k: On the one hand, women do not need family or friends deciding who they will hang around with unless they specifically request protection. On the other hand, if your friend seems like the angry armed type, maybe don't fark around with his sister.

He used a kitchen knife, I don't think he was packing on a regular basis.


There are probably warning signs someone may get stabby. Being armed doesn't always mean having a gun. Also don't ask them "What are you going to do, stab me?"
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
drugs and sex with the killer's sister, but no rock 'n roll
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It's almost like tech companies themselves are the cause of San Francisco's decline that they like to talk about so much.


The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Boojum2k: On the one hand, women do not need family or friends deciding who they will hang around with unless they specifically request protection. On the other hand, if your friend seems like the angry armed type, maybe don't fark around with his sister.

He used a kitchen knife, I don't think he was packing on a regular basis.


Obviously he watched Halloween too many times and we need to ban horror movies.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had a snarky/humorous statement ready, about drag queens and what not, but remembered this was in San Francisco, so...
/still wasn't drag queens
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I heard Bobby Lee was killed, I assumed the killer was Brendan Schaub.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cubs300: I had a snarky/humorous statement ready, about drag queens and what not, but remembered this was in San Francisco, so...
/still wasn't drag queens


If I stepped in dog shiat; which turned out Not to be dog shiat; I'd get all stabby too. But this story isn't about a city with a Poop App!

/ loved to take the ferry across the bay to Jack London Square after work on a Friday night, when I worked in the Financial District!  Drink a beer on the back deck and enjoy the views!

//eat a nice meal with the maybe next Mrs. Swampmaster du Jour... then take Bart back across the Bay and get back over to Cal Train by midnight!
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hot-blooded foreigner

Sister married to plastic-surgeon
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: drugs and sex with the killer's sister, but no rock 'n roll


Rock and Roll? What do you think this is, 1968?  SF's into to EDM now!

No, not the little candies that make you lick a stranger's eyeball, that's MDMA. EDM is the music that you listen to when you've had too much MDMA.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: drugs and sex with the killer's sister, but no rock 'n roll


What do you mean? The whole city is built on rock and roll!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fame! Money! Women! All for the low, low cost of your bottom row of teeth.
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Techbros have a long history of abusing all manner of drugs, whether for recreational purposes or to (try to) boost their productivity.  One need only look at John McAfee to see how well that usually turns out.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trocadero: New York Post? I now doubt the existence of San Francisco.

/in all honesty, my favorite restaurants in SF are all gone
//RIP Steps of Rome and Baghdad Cafe


I suggest you rebuild your SF aspects of your culinary life with a foundational visit to a real restaurant like The Fly Trap. And in North Beach, grown-ups go to places like Tosca Cafe, not the Steps of Rome.

There was nothing wrong with Steps of Rome or Baghdad Cafe...just sayin'...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: ArkPanda: It was an assassin from the Fed. They'll do anything to keep people on worthless fiat currency.

Read that in his voice:

elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: drugs and sex with the killer's sister, but no rock 'n roll

Rock and Roll? What do you think this is, 1968?  SF's into to EDM now!

No, not the little candies that make you lick a stranger's eyeball, that's MDMA. EDM is the music that you listen to when you've had too much MDMA.


This was from 2021, so is this still a thing?
Kaskade LIVE At The Golden Gate Bridge | San Francisco , CA
Youtube 2uznwavqsBs
 
splorp!
‘’ less than a minute ago  

natazha: Trocadero: New York Post? I now doubt the existence of San Francisco.

/in all honesty, my favorite restaurants in SF are all gone
//RIP Steps of Rome and Baghdad Cafe

I rarely got into S.F. to eat, but my favorite place is The Stinking Rose "We season our garlic with food"


I ate at the one in Beverly Hills, once. It was excellent.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The_Sponge:

Pocket Rockers tape player commercial 1988
Youtube Nqy7NB3nxhY
 
