 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Beach alligator turns out to be Baby Ruth bar   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Sea turtle, Treasure Island, Sand, Sand art and play, Sculpture, Tampa, Florida, Barrier island, Reptile  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2023 at 6:02 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:


Once the officer discovered it was just sand, he flattened it out for the sake of both people and wildlife, officials said.

May is sea turtle nesting season in Florida, and elaborate sculptures are among the obstructions that can prevent turtles from digging their nests.


At first I booed, then I clapped.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was hoping the headline meant it was eaten by a sloth. fark you subby.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are the batteries OK?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.