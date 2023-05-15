 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   DUI driver kills DUI driver   (8newsnow.com) divider line
25
    More: Ironic, Driving under the influence, Las Vegas, Traffic collision, Summer Butler, Blood alcohol content, blood tests, two-car crash, North Las Vegas police  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey! You got your meth in my booze!

No, you got your booze in my meth!

[Bleeding out, both die]

Scene
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wow, what an article headline. All they need is a midget riding a donkey high on PCP and they got a fear and loathing sketch scene.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You have to drink quite a bit for cocaine to not sober you up enough to drive.
 
Tymast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
powder beats crystal?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So she's already completed the community service part of her sentence.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thus nature balances itself
 
northernmanor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: You have to drink quite a bit for cocaine to not sober you up enough to drive.


Go to bed, dad.
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 399x400]


Can you hear me now.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kids, please, if you are too drunk to drive, DO NOT do a bunch of coke in an effort to "sober up" enough to make it home.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
When a body meets a body coming through the windshield.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Coincidence, not Irony.

I can't think of a way for this to be ironic, unless...no. I can't. Two people coincidentally gakked out and one didn't make it.

I guess it would be ironic if the tweeker had just sworn off meth and was driving to rehab instead of staying safe at home, only to be hit and killed by another tweeker. That kind of works.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: You have to drink quite a bit for cocaine to not sober you up enough to drive.


What if you're drinking cocaine?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wxboy: What if you're drinking cocaine?


And snorting whiskey?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

H31N0US: wxboy: What if you're drinking cocaine?

And snorting whiskey?


I haven't seen someone do a "chilly willy" since college.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Wow, what an article headline. All they need is a midget riding a donkey high on PCP and they got a fear and loathing sketch scene.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: You have to drink quite a bit for cocaine to not sober you up enough to drive.


A friend of mine used to justify driving drunk by  claiming it was harder to walk to you car, unlock the doors, and start the car than it was to drive the car. He believed this until he almost died by crashing into a cement bridge.

I love him dearly and am thankful he never killed anyone. He is about seven year sober now.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: You have to drink quite a bit for cocaine to not sober you up enough to drive.


Yeah. Same with meth.  Although I could never feel drunk when I was on it no matter how much I drank.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do they not cancel out? Like dividing by zero?
Or something.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, this is basically giving an irresponsible addict and murderer a legal Christmas present.  Seems like a good recipe for a repeat offender
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wxboy: LarryDan43: You have to drink quite a bit for cocaine to not sober you up enough to drive.

What if you're drinking cocaine?


You play for the cowboys in the 80s?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where are my testicles, Summer?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
