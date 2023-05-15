 Skip to content
(9 News)   Grade School: "The dog ate my homework." Young adult: "The dog farted." This guy:   (9news.com) divider line
20
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean, at that point why not try.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let me guess, the cop gave the dog the ticket for not having a license?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So now I have to tell a joke:  Two drunks are in a car.  one yells "Slow down!  You're driving too fast!".  The other says "I thought you were driving."
 
SirMadness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I did a police ride-along in Boulder sometime in the early 90s and the officer stopped an erratic driver who subsequently failed a breathalyzer test.  This guy had his dog in the car and he was incensed that a wrecker would be called to tow him and that animal control would take possession of his pooch for the time being.  "GUYS!" he kept shouting from the back of the car.  "The DOG will drive the car home!"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB
About 20 years ago we had one dog. She at my wife's college textbook. It was mauled to pieces. Yes. Our dog ate my wife's homework. Kinda.
/CSB
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You miss every shot you don't take. farking legend.
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
autofreaks.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A man and a woman who were sober were in the backseat. The car belonged to the woman, said Springfield Police Chief Clay Klipfel, who said he didn't know why one of the sober parties wasn't driving.

OK, so I'm guessing the guy in the front seat just wanted to get home, and neither party in the back seat was in the right position to drive.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember a clip from some reality cop show like Cops. The driver jumped into the back seat after being stopped. Tried to claim he was sleeping there the whole time. The girlfriend was like, WTF?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PvtStash: [i.pinimg.com image 640x853]


At least the dog pulled over and stopped when the cop turned on his light.

Credit where credit is due, I always* say.

* sometimes
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The driver was later found to have two active warrants out of Pueblo, according to Springfield Police.

That dog had a ruff upbringing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Petey4335: CSB
About 20 years ago we had one dog. She at my wife's college textbook. It was mauled to pieces. Yes. Our dog ate my wife's homework. Kinda.
/CSB


CSB: In elementary school I was walking to school, carrying a bag lunch, and a folder with a report in it in the same hand. I stopped to pet the dog, who after a few scritches, snatched my lunch, and the report.

The dog's lady was standing there (this was in her front yard) and she gave me 5 bucks to buy a lunch at school (which was 2 bucks, so, score!) and helped me gather the pages, which had been scattered as doggo tore into my lunch.
She even called the school to tell them why my report was all dirty and torn. Plus the dog got a sandwich and some goldfish. All around, pretty great day.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
tvmeg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

