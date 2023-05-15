 Skip to content
New York man sued for demanding sex from employee while high on Viagra. Yes, it was Rudy
76
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can one get high from the little blue pill?
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she check 23 and Me to make sure they aren't related? Cause that might have got old Rudy's motor running.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

severedtoe: can one get high from the little blue pill?


My question as well.

I wouldn't think something that lowers your blood pressure would be an upper.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going down, I'm yellin TIMBER!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are tapes?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

severedtoe: can one get high from the little blue pill?


Dizziness due to lack of O2 to the brain is a *kind* of high.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High on Viagra huh?

Is this gonna be one of those Rosanne Barr things?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Drunk' would be the more appropriate, and obvious, term, unless he's also blowing rails, which I could totally see.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice ad placement.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get high on porn and monosodium glutamate. And those Pepperidge Farm Goldfish.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just getting within 10 feet of those chompers is enough to deserve damages.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I deserve payment for the suffering inflicted due to searching "Giuliani teeth"
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby's a square
 
nocturn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girlfriends Game Night - SNL
Youtube lO9Fk2mjhbw



Hurry up, it's a good one!! - Giuliani
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viagra is like the U.S.S. Enterprise. You can fix the Warp engines but you're going to have to remove power from life support.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Viagra - not the only thing hard and blue in the room.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borat video?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image image 474x255]
Viagra - not the only thing hard and blue in the room.


Thank you, I was concerned that Farks standards were slipping
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, not a drag quee--oh, wait...
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was just tucking his shirt in.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wanted to hire a sex worker, he should have explicitly hired a sex worker.  Oh, that's illegal in NY.

I guess he should have consulted a lawyer before breaking the law.  Seems like his feeble attempt to bypass one law broke a bunch of other laws.   How weird is that?!
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Specials - A Message To You Rudy (Official Music Video)
Youtube cntvEDbagAw
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured since I was going to need a 55gal drum of brain bleach just from the headline, I might as well read the whole article.

Other allegations in the complaint allege that Giuliani conspired with Trump to sell pardons for $2 million each.

Please please please let this go to trial.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawsuit claims Giuliani told Dunphy that her employment must remain secret because he was going through an acrimonious divorce.

Wait, how many divorces is he on already? No wonder he gets along with Trump.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Freakin' Guiliani"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that you are not supposed to be taking a depressant and a stimulant at the same time
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Just getting within 10 feet of those chompers is enough to deserve damages.

[Fark user image image 788x1024]

/I deserve payment for the suffering inflicted due to searching "Giuliani teeth"


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Hmm ... which half are false?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Viagra is not known, in either pre-marketing studies or post-marketing surveillance to cause altered states of consciousness.

Sounds like old Rudy is just a farking pathological pervert, and he associates with people who should not be within 100 yards of a playground or shopping center.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I want to know what her "official" employment position was.
Pretty sure that "penis wrangler" would throw up all kinds of red flags at HR.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: The lawsuit claims Giuliani told Dunphy that her employment must remain secret because he was going through an acrimonious divorce.

Wait, how many divorces is he on already? No wonder he gets along with Trump.


He found out he wasn't related to this one. It was over at that point.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


He just wanted pointers on his grip.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

severedtoe: can one get high from the little blue pill?


About one and a half inches high in his case.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's the filing: Yikes! (pdf)
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen of the jury, I implore you,
Mr Giuliani  is not responsible for these crimes,
as he has been replaced by an A.I. Muskbot
as these Mexican porn films in which he can clearly be seen to be performing in at the time show
as evidenced by deep fakes of this prostitute with proof of the election hoax
he thought you said "erection hoax"
vampires can not be expected to obey human laws

I got nothin'. Let 'em hang.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peter21
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mifepristone bad. Viagra GOOOOOOOOOOOD!

- Rudy G.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

apoptotic: Here's the filing: Yikes! (pdf)


OMG so much is recorded!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rudy is a pig. Viagra didn't make him that way.

(Neither did the drink, though that didn't help, and if he has been drinking heavily while under Trump's employ, it would explain a lot. And not just his apparent impotence.)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

severedtoe: can one get high from the little blue pill?


Short answer: No, under normal circumstances. The two effects are bloodflow (resulting in the obvious) and a blue tint to vision.

So, no high unless there's some funky neurology at play.

/also, sorry for the accidental funny.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Taking alcohol and Viagra constantly and demanding sex sounds like the best retirement ever.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: apoptotic: Here's the filing: Yikes! (pdf)

OMG so much is recorded!


With his permission!
 
patrick767
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another article states: "Part of the job required Dunphy to record her interactions with Giuliani 'anytime, anywhere, as well as Giuliani's interactions with others,' the lawsuit said."

So... he told her to record her interactions with him, then he proceeded to sexually harass and assault her and she recorded it? "Record my crimes!"
/ yeah, he's stupid enough to do that
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image image 474x255]
Viagra - not the only thing hard and blue in the room.


Holy shiat that exact screenshot is in the lawsuit! Wasn't sure if you knew that or just posted because it's Rudy, but they've got that screenshot in the filing!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: 'Drunk' would be the more appropriate, and obvious, term, unless he's also blowing rails, which I could totally see.


Drinking is counter productive when taking ED meds. Might also be the reason he needs them.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
99. Giuliani never asked Ms. Dunphy to sign a non-disclosure or confidentiality
agreement.

LMAO Jesus Christ!
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A job offer for $1,000,000 but it has to be secret because you are going through a divorce. That doesn't sound at all dodgy!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
109. Throughout the employment and attorney-client relationship, Giuliani forced
Ms. Dunphy to perform oral sex on him. He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls
on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump. Giuliani
told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made
him "feel like Bill Clinton."

This is a trainwreck to read...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He would be fondly remembered by everyone if he had passed away in 2002. You either die a hero, or if you're a pathetic stooge for other shiatbird politicians, you live long enough to find out you were always really a villain.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the filing:

96. For example, Ms. Dunphy was given access to emails from, to, or concerning President Trump, the Trump family (including emails from Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump), Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former FBI director Louis Freeh, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, Secretaries of State, former aides to President Trump such as Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, and Kellyanne Conway, former Attorneys General Michael Mukasey and Jeff Sessions, media figures such as Rupert Murdoch, Sean Hannity, and Tucker Carlson, and other notable figures including Newt Gingrich, presidential candidates for Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, the Ailes family, the LeFrak family, Bernard Kerik, Igor Fruman, Lev Parnas, and attorneys Marc Mukasey, Robert Costello, Victoria Toensing, Fred Fielding, and Joe DeGenova.

hahanelson.jpg

I feel like there are going to be many more lawsuits that come out of this.
 
