(France 24)   Scan here to find out if your local priest is a sexual predator   (france24.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God forbid religious organizations turn over accused criminals to the police and let them handle it instead.

"But Vatican City is officially a state under international law that has immunity!!!!1111!"

Fark that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is he wearing a collar?

_ YES

_ NO

/run either way
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've never seen a dick with a QR code before.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But I don't have a priest/pastor/preacher...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Merde
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do conspiracy theory types still believe that UPC's are the Mark of the Beast? This would add fuel to the fire, seems to me.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now let's have one for all religious leaders and healers of any type. The Catholics aren't unique in the number of predators verses other religious groups and cults.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why make them scannable?  Why not just color the cards?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to treat them like a pet rattlesnake?  He hasn't got me yet
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I've never seen a dick with a QR code before.


Clearly you've never been to Singapore.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any power structure where a person in authority can take advantage of someone else without consequence needs reform.

/Nobody is perfect not even the people in authority.

//and they can do more harm because they have authority, so they need to have eyes on them and accountability.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's like needing a chart to decide if your neighborhood pub serves beer.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did not even have to click on the link. 99% says yes
 
