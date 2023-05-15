 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Missouri high school teacher repeatedly uses N-word in class; administrators quickly suspend--the student who filmed him doing so?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
46
    More: Facepalm, High school, Education, Teacher, Employment, Conversation, Student, Telecommunication, Mary Walton  
•       •       •

1008 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2023 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can ban cell phone use in schools, it's not going to stop them from recording your stupid farking asses. Don't want shiat like this seeping out into the public, don't hire people like this.

It's really that simple.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sucks when you get caught.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
deep in the cold, cold ground before you rekanise etc
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to start selling body cams in the student bookstore.

/They still have bookstores... don't they? That was my favorite period of the day was staffing the book store.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Lenny Bruce OD'd a while back
 
Dafatone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Obligatory Abe Simpson gif
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Time to start selling body cams in the student bookstore.

/They still have bookstores... don't they? That was my favorite period of the day was staffing the book store.


It would be pretty easy to implant a video camera into glasses these days
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dryknife: I thought Lenny Bruce OD'd a while back


At least Lenny Bruce was making a point to dumb down the word enough that it would have no hurtful meaning, this teacher was pretty much going "Well why can't I say the word N______?"
 
dracos31
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Based on RTFA:

Teacher was an idiot but not being evil, student and parent are attempting to mountain a molehill for their 15 minutes.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I do find it kind of interesting that the N-word is the only magic word in the English language. It's the only word that is so powerful that even hearing it in an academic context is just too dangerous.

That said, a high school geometry class is probably not the right venue to discuss it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"She's still processing everything, and she doesn't understand what she did wrong."

Remember, she's young, like a 486DX33 and we can't expect her to understand everything well enough until she's a Celeron.
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The show me you're a moron state.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dracos31: Based on RTFA:

Teacher was an idiot but not being evil, student and parent are attempting to mountain a molehill for their 15 minutes.


Yeah, teacher in an academic setting was saying he doesn't like the word. Only guilty of authoritarianism unless school prohibits use of device in class.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This guy is clearly too dumb to be teaching kids, at minimum.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least the teacher didn't do anything unforgivably heinous, like showing the class a Disney animated film with a gay character in it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image 375x375]

The show me you're a moron state.


When Pauly Shore is teaching your kids math?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"but how come YOU GUYS can say it" shut your wordhole, racist
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"She's still processing everything, and she doesn't understand what she did wrong,"


She made the administration look bad.  That's what she did wrong.  If she can't put 2 and 2 together and figure that out, I submit to you that your kid needs remedial math lessons.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I dunno teacher man, it's possible to say you don't like the n-word without saying the ACTUAL n-word, you know?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, that should be a simple flow chart:

1. Are they discussing huck finn, in the appropriate frame of reference for a character's name - or, in a similar historical context without any power or prejudice intended?

If it's #1, Great but maybe a small talk about appropriateness or a warning in the future.

If it's not #1, You'll want to distract htem long enough to lock them out of their office, and have a nice security guard thoughtfully escort them off the premises. Use physics lab catapult to provide personal effects and other items as necessary.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its so funny that we have this FORBIDDEN WORD that can never be discussed, only the first letter, childish behavior from a non serious culture.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I do find it kind of interesting that the N-word is the only magic word in the English language. It's the only word that is so powerful that even hearing it in an academic context is just too dangerous.

That said, a high school geometry class is probably not the right venue to discuss it.


I can think of a whole list of words that don't really have a place in an academic environment. Even assuming we're okay with the rare f-bomb, racial epithets of any kind have no place in the classroom unless the subject is the etymology of hate speech.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dracos31: Based on RTFA:

Teacher was an idiot but not being evil, student and parent are attempting to mountain a molehill for their 15 minutes.


Based on RTFA: Could you maybe tell the class what significance this conversation has in a GEOMETRY class?
 
olorin604
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: dracos31: Based on RTFA:

Teacher was an idiot but not being evil, student and parent are attempting to mountain a molehill for their 15 minutes.

Based on RTFA: Could you maybe tell the class what significance this conversation has in a GEOMETRY class?


He was being obtuse
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: "She's still processing everything, and she doesn't understand what she did wrong,"


She made the administration look bad.  That's what she did wrong.  If she can't put 2 and 2 together and figure that out, I submit to you that your kid needs remedial math lessons.


Maybe if her math teachers were teaching math and not race relations....
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Missouri loves bigotry?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

olorin604: Farkonaut: dracos31: Based on RTFA:

Teacher was an idiot but not being evil, student and parent are attempting to mountain a molehill for their 15 minutes.

Based on RTFA: Could you maybe tell the class what significance this conversation has in a GEOMETRY class?

He was being is obtuse


FTFY.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Its so funny that we have this FORBIDDEN WORD that can never be discussed, only the first letter, childish behavior from a non serious culture.


Again, there are whole lists of words I could type out that would get me instantly banned. We just don't encourage or indulge in hate speech. That's childish?

You can walk around saying "fark shiat piss" all day, no one will arrest you, but they won't like you either. Racial slurs are a step beyond that. You probably won't get your ass kicked but y'know... you definitely won't get arrested.

So if it's not criminal, just sneered at, doesn't your complaint amount to: "but why can't I use the n-word?!"

And the answer is, you can. Again, you probably won't get your ass kicked.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: dracos31: Based on RTFA:

Teacher was an idiot but not being evil, student and parent are attempting to mountain a molehill for their 15 minutes.

Based on RTFA: Could you maybe tell the class what significance this conversation has in a GEOMETRY class?


Teacher wanted the class to learn old computations, such as N = 3/5ths
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hull said the incident happened during a discussion between the teacher and students about the N-word.

Bit different than what the headline implies.
 
dracos31
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: dracos31: Based on RTFA:

Teacher was an idiot but not being evil, student and parent are attempting to mountain a molehill for their 15 minutes.

Based on RTFA: Could you maybe tell the class what significance this conversation has in a GEOMETRY class?


Based on RTFA, it said the discussion was over students using the word in class and his aversion to its use.
Protip: sometimes, teachers will teach things not on the class syllabus.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Shadow Blasko: Time to start selling body cams in the student bookstore.

/They still have bookstores... don't they? That was my favorite period of the day was staffing the book store.

It would be pretty easy to implant a video camera into glasses these days


Fark user imageView Full Size


Les Stroud is Using Aqua-Vu to Find Bigfoot
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dracos31: Farkonaut: dracos31: Based on RTFA:

Teacher was an idiot but not being evil, student and parent are attempting to mountain a molehill for their 15 minutes.

Based on RTFA: Could you maybe tell the class what significance this conversation has in a GEOMETRY class?

Based on RTFA, it said the discussion was over students using the word in class and his aversion to its use.
Protip: sometimes, teachers will teach things not on the class syllabus.


That's fine.

You can talk about it all day long and never say it once.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Its so funny that we have this FORBIDDEN WORD that can never be discussed, only the first letter, childish behavior from a non serious culture.


On the other hand, most of us stopped running around screaming "pee-pee" and "poo-poo" at the top of our lungs when we were about 2.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We can debate all we want about using it in an academic context, or substitute terms for what you are obviously saying when referring to it.

As a white person you just don't use that word. Period. I wouldn't label him a racist without other evidence based on what is reported, but i'd call him a really crappy educator for sure, because he completely undermined whatever point he had on the spot and should have seen it coming from a mile away.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A teaching moment, and mom absolutely screws the pooch. Hearing a word will not harm you or your snowflake child, and context is everything. You stupid twat.

And yay to everybody who posted without reading. Y'all are setting race relations back a bit with every post.

/ Jimi Hendrix was an enword, Jesus Christ and grandma, too
// Jackson Pollock was an enword
/// Enword, enword, enword, enword, enword, enword, enword
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You can talk about it all day long and never say it once.


If you're an articulate and intelligent person speaking in good faith.
If you're a mediocre product of white privilege who has a beef with the world and is punching above your weight mentally, you're probably just looking to scream "n****r" anyway.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Its so funny that we have this FORBIDDEN WORD that can never be discussed, only the first letter, childish behavior from a non serious culture.


ah, your MO is to be on the wrong side of everything.  I forget what it was the other day.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How does this come up in geometry class?

The rhombus is a ******!

???
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: How does this come up in geometry class?

The rhombus is a ******!

???


In any context, the loss of unearned privilege always feels like oppression.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I do find it kind of interesting that the N-word is the only magic word in the English language. It's the only word that is so powerful that even hearing it in an academic context is just too dangerous.

That said, a high school geometry class is probably not the right venue to discuss it.


Not "probably", it is just not.

But this is Springfield.   While the third largest city in Missouri, the area is full of drooling idiots, some of them elected officials.   Brian Seitz, from Branson, introduced a bill last year that would ban abortions/abortion pills for ectopic pregnancies.  That's right, ectopic pregnancies.  The farking moron thought the initial wording of the bill was fine, but even other Missouri Hillbilly Republicans said "Ouch, that too far". Well, not those exact words, but that was the gist.

But then, SW Missouri also still voted for Todd Akin after the "legitimate rape" comment.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lady J: deep in the cold, cold ground before you rekanise etc


You sure are obsessed with jacking it.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Its so funny that we have this FORBIDDEN WORD that can never be discussed, only the first letter, childish behavior from a non serious culture.


Go ahead and say it in public if you are so grown up then.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If a kid has been diagnosed with either ADD or ADHD you have to allow them to record classroom discussion as a reasonable accommodation.  If you do not you are in violation of the ADA.  Unless Missouri thinks that their stupid state law trumps Federal law.

Oh and if you let ADD kids record you may as well let everyone.  In fact there is no real good reason to prohibit recording in a classroom other than to protect teachers who are saying things that they know they should not be saying.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone else remember when The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn was required reading?

/shrug
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shadow Blasko: Time to start selling body cams in the student bookstore.

/They still have bookstores... don't they? That was my favorite period of the day was staffing the book store.


Didn't MO ban books in school?  Or was that only FL?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.