(The Daily Beast)   Austrian pair charged for playing Hitler's speeches over loudspeaker on train, which presumably ran on time   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
14
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know who else was an Austrian Nazi?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Psychotic Bohemian Corporal says "what"?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: You know who else was an Austrian Nazi?


Those god-damn kangaroos!
 
BigChad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Geez, Nazis still trying to ship people to the east...

The only good Nazi is a dead Nazi.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: You know who else was an Austrian Nazi?


Arnold Schwarzenegger's dad?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What if we used them to play out the trolley dilemma in real life?

"If you pull this lever, the train will go left and run over a nazi. If you don't pull the lever, the train will continue straight, and run over a nazi, continuing on to a bend in the curve and running over the other nazi before coming to a stop. What do you want for lunch?"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: Jake Havechek: You know who else was an Austrian Nazi?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's dad?


dammit i'm 3 minutes too late to the good joke
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: TWX: Jake Havechek: You know who else was an Austrian Nazi?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's dad?

dammit i'm 3 minutes too late to the good joke


And to think I spent the time to google him to ensure I spelled his last name correctly even.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a waste. They could have patched in Tom Jones's What's New Pussy Cat 8 times and It's Not Unusual at least once.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well the bunyips won't like THAT!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't understand how a person says to themselves "today I should go on a train and play Hitler speeches so everyone can hear them" much less another person saying "great idea, how can I help"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image image 259x195]


Someone took the time & effort to create that joke & I applaud them.

Also, *yoink*.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


The "trains run on time" was an English joke about Mussolini, not Hitler.
 
