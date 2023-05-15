 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'Pregnant' woman's due date comes early for her cocaine baby   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Pregnancy, South Carolina, Traffic sign, Smuggling, Cocaine, Interstate Highway System, Traffic, Woman  
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate Headline: Police officers participate in gender reveal, discover that there are more than two genders.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pregnant?  Can't be, she's gram ma!
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cemeka Mitchem

Eww.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought she was just going to be keeping the cook in her pocket.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it standard procedure for a cop to pose while lovingly clutching evidence to their body?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Spike Spiegel and Jet Black on high alert.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it;s a miracle
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Police said they stopped the car during a "proactive patrol" and..."

A "proactive patrol"? Meaning they went looking for crimes rather than waiting for a crime to be called in and investigated? Or they looked for black people in cars and stopped them?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So uh, is that baby up for adoption?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Floki: "Police said they stopped the car during a "proactive patrol" and..."

A "proactive patrol"? Meaning they went looking for crimes rather than waiting for a crime to be called in and investigated? Or they looked for black people in cars and stopped them?


I'm guessing they were pulling over cars with out of state license plates.  With Black people in them.
 
