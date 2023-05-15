 Skip to content
(NPR)   We got regular police. School police. Mall police. Capitol police. State police. Airport police. Courthouse police. SCOTUS police. Hospital police. Police cocktails. Police creole. Police gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried   (npr.org) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This bill is an outrage.  There's no taxpayer funded subsidies in it!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This May, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed a law that boosts criminal penalties for assaults against hospital workers and allows health care facilities in the state to create independent police forces

Nice to know they're one of the groups that can afford it.  Good for them. Wave of the future.  I bet law abiding citizens in the surrounding neighborhood would like to have a private police force.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying there's causation here, but we keep adding more and more police, and we keep getting more of the same problems.

It might be time to try a different horse dewormer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby forgot to mention dumb police

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget college police. My college had its own legit police department (so they claimed). It made them exceedingly efficient at ticketing student vehicles.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We both kinds, country police and western police.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't stand so close to me
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And hospitals can now establish law enforcement offices like those on university campuses.

"What were you wearing when you had your gyno appointment with Dr. Stickyfingers? Don't forget, you signed a mediation agreement."
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?


Let's arm the doctors, nurses and other staff then.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead Bishop Sketch Monty Python
Youtube Is_v1dIvYgw
(1:54)
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should police the police.
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr0x: feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?

Let's arm the doctors, nurses and other staff then.


no no, the answer is to send a care worker and not an officer. It being a hospital there should be plenty on hand. Doctor protect thyself.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons- Apu singing to "the dream police" (loop) rdy 4 datamosh
Youtube M22sBmz0tL4


Soon ...
 
Felkami
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all part of streamlining the police shooting process. Now when a cop gets itchy for some shootin, they don't have to stand around waiting for an ambulance to haul away the corpse.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had heard about the incident in TFA from my niece who had a friend on staff up there. Apparently, the patient was coming off a long Meth roll and got paranoid when the tech came in to check IV's. It happens more often than you would think. And it is usually the lower paid techs who get the brunt of the abuse since they are more available.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: We should police the police.


That is literally the Department of Justice
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap Trick - Dream Police (Official Video)
Youtube OPemyipJzAM
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Don't forget college police. My college had its own legit police department (so they claimed). It made them exceedingly efficient at ticketing student vehicles.


Yep, I work with a company that has their own police force and jurisdiction. It's common among utilities.

Any bureaucracy grown to the point where it becomes a self-justifying proposition will eventually find they need a physical manifestation of their ability to use violence to enforce their authority.

The fun part is what happens after the praetorian guard decides they want to be more than guards.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?


Just a reminder that hospitals and administrators will refuse to press charges and even trespass people who harm staff nearly 99% of the time that a fatality is not involved.

After being headbutt and having blood spit in my eye during a restraint takedown, I had to go directly to a magistrate to get charges taken out - my employer refused to back me on it. Thankfully guy is serving two years in mandatory inpatient psychiatric care now, but I mean fark.

Nearly every nurse, paramedic, ER tech, respiratory therapist and above in acute care settings has a story of being violently attacked, punched, spit on, bitten, or worse.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: This May, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed a law that boosts criminal penalties for assaults against hospital workers and allows health care facilities in the state to create independent police forces

Nice to know they're one of the groups that can afford it.  Good for them. Wave of the future.  I bet law abiding citizens in the surrounding neighborhood would like to have a private police force.


That's the end goal here
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should probably make it more difficult to acquire guns.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: We should police the police.


Take funding from the cops and give it to IAD.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is pork the shrimp of the land?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's hard to have an actual police state without a bunch of police all over the farking place.  Duh.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chasd00: mr0x: feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?

Let's arm the doctors, nurses and other staff then.

no no, the answer is to send a care worker and not an officer. It being a hospital there should be plenty on hand. Doctor protect thyself.


They can go to jail after their medical problems are worked out.

Assault on healthcare workers should be taken more seriously, and far less than you realize are "not in control of their actions" when they do it.

The majority of it is entitlement, willful intoxication, and anger, not delirium or dementia.

Nope, Stop Talking, Go To Jail.
Youtube KtBLK2VOm4I
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

skyotter: We should police the police.


That's the only solution you people can think of.

More police!
 
spacechecker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But we're not a police state. Cop out front should've told ya.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hospitals create police forces to stem growing violence against staff

Seems like adding unaccountable roid-raging racist violent psychopaths to this equation would cause substantially more problems.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [worldwideinterweb.com image 620x806]


That kid has some pumped up kicks.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kbronsito: So is pork the shrimp of the land?


 is shrimp the chicken of the sea ?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is America a failed state and we just haven't quite realized it yet? Or are specific states just failing?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why they need actual police as opposed to just a security staff, and this likely increases the risk of mentally ill people getting shot as cops aren't exactly known for restraint but hospitals constantly have to deal with people in drug-induced states and at least occasionally people who have had a psychotic break. I think they're better off with security guards that are explicitly trained to deal with these situations rather than actual cops, but they DO need protection.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

spleef420: skyotter: We should police the police.

Take funding from the cops and give it to IAD.


That airport really could use some upgrades.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
in movies and on TV hospital staff always have a handy IV filled with sedative in their lab coat. when did this go out of style?
 
phalamir
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Don't forget college police. My college had its own legit police department (so they claimed). It made them exceedingly efficient at ticketing student vehicles.


Most colleges and universities of any size have their own police forces.  Traditionally, colleges and their surrounding communities actively hate each other.  Having a police force that acts on your behalf and not as a way for Mayor McPsychopath to harass you is just good common sense.

That being said, the modern purpose is to control information flow for the uni administration.  If every problem is handled by the uni pres' personal gestapo, then no one else gets involved.  Especially useful for sexual assault.  Federal law requires unis to report sexual assault.  But if it can all be reassessed and renamed by the uni police, then the number of sexual assaults magically comes out as zero, especially for the frats full of the scions of guys who own a dealership.
 
wxboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait until you hear about railroad police. Even Amtrak has their own police force, with arrest powers and everything.
 
mr0x
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?

Just a reminder that hospitals and administrators will refuse to press charges and even trespass people who harm staff nearly 99% of the time that a fatality is not involved.

After being headbutt and having blood spit in my eye during a restraint takedown, I had to go directly to a magistrate to get charges taken out - my employer refused to back me on it. Thankfully guy is serving two years in mandatory inpatient psychiatric care now, but I mean fark.

Nearly every nurse, paramedic, ER tech, respiratory therapist and above in acute care settings has a story of being violently attacked, punched, spit on, bitten, or worse.


What is the co-pay on that?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Healthcare Remains America's Most Dangerous Profession Due To Workplace Violence
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mr0x: feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?

Let's arm the doctors, nurses and other staff then.


Some cities are arming EMTs...
 
Monocultured
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?

Just a reminder that hospitals and administrators will refuse to press charges and even trespass people who harm staff nearly 99% of the time that a fatality is not involved.

After being headbutt and having blood spit in my eye during a restraint takedown, I had to go directly to a magistrate to get charges taken out - my employer refused to back me on it. Thankfully guy is serving two years in mandatory inpatient psychiatric care now, but I mean fark.

Nearly every nurse, paramedic, ER tech, respiratory therapist and above in acute care settings has a story of being violently attacked, punched, spit on, bitten, or worse.


I hate this so much. Not surprised though, the potential for future earnings always outweighs the safety of workers among bean counters.

Years back I did some consulting for Exxon Mobil (bills in this capitalism, 😔). Their headquarters at the time had an entirely empty first floor, with 2 receptionists and a single security guard. They existed to live long enough to hit the lockdown button in the event of an attack that didn't trigger a lockdown otherwise. The view from the top where workers are literally cannon fodder.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?

Just a reminder that hospitals and administrators will refuse to press charges and even trespass people who harm staff nearly 99% of the time that a fatality is not involved.

After being headbutt and having blood spit in my eye during a restraint takedown, I had to go directly to a magistrate to get charges taken out - my employer refused to back me on it. Thankfully guy is serving two years in mandatory inpatient psychiatric care now, but I mean fark.

Nearly every nurse, paramedic, ER tech, respiratory therapist and above in acute care settings has a story of being violently attacked, punched, spit on, bitten, or worse.


Spit? Yes
Punched? Yes
Kicked? Yes
Verbal? Constant, yes.
Poop? Yes.
Semen? Yes
HIV positive blood? Yes
Slapped? Yes
Bitten? No

And I only worked in nursing for 5 years. I experienced some of the absolute best times of my life and some of the absolute worst times of my life within that five years.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trerro: I'm not sure why they need actual police as opposed to just a security staff, and this likely increases the risk of mentally ill people getting shot as cops aren't exactly known for restraint but hospitals constantly have to deal with people in drug-induced states and at least occasionally people who have had a psychotic break. I think they're better off with security guards that are explicitly trained to deal with these situations rather than actual cops, but they DO need protection.


Because when a patient is ultimately beaten to death private security don't have qualified immunity. Also, in the event of a successful lawsuit, punitive damages for a security force could be levied against the hospital, but a police force is its own responsible entity.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the follow-up story of a cardiac patient dying from getting tased, and the hospital police blaming it on fentanyl.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: chasd00: mr0x: feckingmorons: You'd prefer people harm the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital?

Let's arm the doctors, nurses and other staff then.

no no, the answer is to send a care worker and not an officer. It being a hospital there should be plenty on hand. Doctor protect thyself.

They can go to jail after their medical problems are worked out.

Assault on healthcare workers should be taken more seriously, and far less than you realize are "not in control of their actions" when they do it.

The majority of it is entitlement, willful intoxication, and anger, not delirium or dementia.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KtBLK2VOm4I]


That attitude isn't just coming from nowhere. Have you seen the way hospitals treat patients? We're disposable income sponges to them.

When my stepdad had his hip replaced, they farked it all up. The first one didn't fit right, so they took it out and put in a new one, then gave him anti-coagulant medication that interacted badly with a well document previous medical condition, causing all kinds of bloating and a few crashes. He almost died. At no point in the thirteen hours this was going on (supposed to be 4) did anybody notify my mom, who was losing her farking mind in the waiting room, asking over and over for an update only to be completely ignored.

Yeah, patients are "entitled" or whatever, but there's more than enough dehumanizing, degrading, life-threatening bureaucratic bullshiat going on on the other side of things to warrant some amount of anger.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For over 100 years we have been enacting law attempting to reverse a rise in violence through stiffer criminal penalties and enhanced law enforcement.

How is that going?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: For over 100 years we have been enacting law attempting to reverse a rise in violence through stiffer criminal penalties and enhanced law enforcement.

How is that going?



About as well as the trickle down economy and the war on drugs. How are you?
 
