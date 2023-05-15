 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   You should be having a threeway with your plants   (lifehacker.com) divider line
22
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Seymour! You take the front, I'll take the back...I'm all about the dirt!

/sorry
//not really
 
moto-geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ain't Nobody Got Time For That SHORT VERSION
Youtube 6gLMSf4afzo
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Waaaaaay ahead of you, subby.

mississippigreens.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL

Ain't Nobody Got Time For That (Original + AutoTune)
Youtube waEC-8GFTP4
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I haven't got the stamena.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It took me a good, confusing, several seconds before I saw the L in 'plants' in that headline.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Papaya in one hand, eggplant in the other, what's the next step?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
farkin millennials and their houseplant obsession.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somebody wants my plants dead.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...Not to kink shame but like, you could maybe try  planting some stuff among your vegetables that attracts pollinators first.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some already do,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
you say that like i haven't...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Waaaaaay ahead of you, subby.

[mississippigreens.com image 708x590]


Anything by Georgia O'Keeffe, also applicable
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Paging Paige.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ya know, a lot of people don't bother about their friends in the vegetable kingdom.
Call Any Vegetable
Youtube YDropFVIIZ0
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you're "hand pollinating" is it really a 3 way?
 
