 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Us Weekly)   Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition cover revealed and that was not what I was expecting   (usmagazine.com) divider line
59
    More: News, Selfie, Human physical appearance, Hoda Kotb, Celebrity, Martha Stewart, Model (people), Dominican Republic, Photograph  
•       •       •

2226 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 15 May 2023 at 4:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fails without Serena

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's a garbage person.

My old boss lived next door to her for years and she's a see you next tuesday and a half.
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: She's a garbage person.

My old boss lived next door to her for years and she's a see you next tuesday and a half.


Husband says same thing, his family used to run into her a lot in westport
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ac982000: SpectroBoy: She's a garbage person.

My old boss lived next door to her for years and she's a see you next tuesday and a half.

Husband says same thing, his family used to run into her a lot in westport


She filmed her show at her house in Westport (against zoning laws). If the neighbors had a yard crew working she would go on other people's property and send their yard crew away and threaten to call the police and immigration on them.

She could do no wrong and the neighbors were supposed to cater to her every whim.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently SI's target demographic is the same as Fark's
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it could be worse.  It could be George Santos on the SI Swimsuit issue cover.

That would be worse, right?
 
smurfco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Well, it could be worse.  It could be George Santos on the SI Swimsuit issue cover.

That would be worse, right?


Again? He was just their Swimsuit of the Year last year.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There ARE women her age who look amazing in a swimsuit, if they were going for the whole Age & Beauty thing.
She's.
Not.
One.
Of.
Them.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Well, it could be worse.  It could be George Santos on the SI Swimsuit issue cover.

That would be worse, right?


That isn't George Santos? Santos is everywhere according to George Santos.
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got the weirdest boner?
 
jb66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would......but only after a night of drinking.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuck. Put 'em back in the bag, lady!

/waiting for Lizzo
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day, my grandmother would give my brother and I a subscription to Sports Illustrated. We were not that into sports but, once a year, we fought over the swimsuit issue.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably some Bud Light ads inside too
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should make her quite popular the next time she goes to prison.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the second funniest thing she's ever been a part of, this was the funniest:
Never Have I Ever with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick
Youtube LmjEjcyQxD0
 
tnpir
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: This is the second funniest thing she's ever been a part of, this was the funniest:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LmjEjcyQxD0]


You just KNOW Snoop has hiat that, too.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I understand that the internet has basically made the SI: swimsuit issue obsolete, but honestly, when was the last time they had a cover model that anyone actually wanted to fark?
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jb66: Would......but only after a night of drinking.


FTFY.........only during a night of heavy drinking
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now I want pancakes for some reason
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought you were supposed to be some sort of nominal athlete or model to be on the cover?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
we are really just throwing stuff against the wall and seeing what sticks when it comes to media at this point, huh.

I mean certainly i can appreciate inclusiveness, expanding our views, etc, but like, the entire target market of this thing was to be the closest thing you could have to porn hanging in your HS locker, and not get called out for it. Also a free football phone. It doesn't or shouldn't be elevated to a voice.
 
trezac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How does one unsee?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Although she is no longer with us, I'll still take Raquel Welch;

(at age 82)


image.assets.pressassociation.ioView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Although to be fair on the sports side, she does look like the average pickelball player who is currently bringing down my town government for the third time because they don't get equal representation to tennis.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OBBN: I've got the weirdest boner?


Is that you, Snoop?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm confused. For the most part, we're supposed to hate Martha, but she's cool because of Snoop.

/can I go home now?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only people who even know what print magazines are are Boomers and Gen X.  The only people who have to get their cheesecake photos in print form are Boomers.  Therefore, why not put a wrinkly old Boomer on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue?  Millennials and Gen Z aren't going to know or even care that this issue exists, and as a Gen Xer, I can confidently say "eh, whatever."
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Apparently SI's target demographic is the same as Fark's


want confirmation?  read any DiCaprio thread.  as far as most farkers are concerned, if she isn't 80 she may as well be 8.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She was a model when she was younger. I suppose this was a way to revitalise her old career.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I understand that the internet has basically made the SI: swimsuit issue obsolete, but honestly, when was the last time they had a cover model that anyone actually wanted to fark?


This should answer your question.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uzzah: The only people who even know what print magazines are are Boomers and Gen X.  The only people who have to get their cheesecake photos in print form are Boomers.  Therefore, why not put a wrinkly old Boomer on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue?  Millennials and Gen Z aren't going to know or even care that this issue exists, and as a Gen Xer, I can confidently say "eh, whatever."


Thats a lot of generalization there. I'm gen X. I read magazines. To be fair most are digital but i get a couple in paper form so they are laying around. The format doesn't discount the journalism. I'm not a big SI reader, never was, but they do have a huge audience.

What gets me about this is what has befell journalism, is its clearly a click thing. "Who can we throw up there that will get us trending on our cover". You lose whatever journalistic integrity you have when you do that, even if we are talking about the god damn SI swimsuit issue.

but we can also take a step back and say that was the whole point of this thing, basically a promotional stunt, and they are just keeping up with it.

I honestly don't know where i'm going with it, other than them just wanting to say they were lazy if this was the route they took.

But i'm also sitting here talking about it throwing their name out, will probably go check out something on their sports side to see what their content is like these days , and what the rest of the swimsuit issue is like now, so maybe i am the fool seeing i couldn't tell you the last time i looked at an SI.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

deliciousflavor: Now I want pancakes for some reason


The only thing in the pantry is blue waffles
 
sid244
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
trippdogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good for her.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
also to be fair to her she looks great for her age.

I mean i hope i would too if i had her money and a team of professional photographers....but still....
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Before I clicked, I guessed Lizzo.  Martha would be been my last guess.
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

radiovox: Before I clicked, I guessed Lizzo.  Martha would be been my last guess.


Lizzo already poses wearing practically nothing, so having her on the cover of the swimsuit issue wouldn't really be all that big a deal.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wage0048: radiovox: Before I clicked, I guessed Lizzo.  Martha would be been my last guess.

Lizzo already poses wearing practically nothing, so having her on the cover of the swimsuit issue wouldn't really be all that big a deal.


Well... it would be a big deal...

/window seat
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The overarching theme this appears to be "There is no such thing as an ugly woman." Only one of the four cover girls is a pro model. The other three are Stewart, actress Megan Fox (age 36) and Kim Petras, a German (transwoman) singer.

Look, subby, your mom would be over the moon to look as good as Martha at 81.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Although she is no longer with us, I'll still take Raquel Welch;

(at age 82)



so, crack open a cold one?
 
Eravior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sum bum on a park bench: jb66: Would......but only after a night of drinking.

FTFY.........only during a night of heavy drinking


Waking up next to Martha Stewart seems like it'd be in a Hangover movie. Never actually seen one so I'm just guessing.

Betty White would've been funnier. Whole main cast of Golden Girls would have been hilarious.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I understand that the internet has basically made the SI: swimsuit issue obsolete, but honestly, when was the last time they had a cover model that anyone actually wanted to fark?


Martha's one of four cover models this year:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll keep in mind that Megan Fox and Brooks Nader aren't your taste and/or that your opinion was uninformed.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Magnanimous_J: I understand that the internet has basically made the SI: swimsuit issue obsolete, but honestly, when was the last time they had a cover model that anyone actually wanted to fark?

Martha's one of four cover models this year:

[Fark user image image 850x444]

I'll keep in mind that Megan Fox and Brooks Nader aren't your taste and/or that your opinion was uninformed.


I'm normally not into blondes but Kim Petras is absolutely the cutest out of all four.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: This is the second funniest thing she's ever been a part of, this was the funniest:
[YouTube video: Never Have I Ever with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick]


Looks at SI cover...
Watches video...
Imagining Anna Kendrick in handcuffs...
Martha Stewart sexting or on a nude beach.

I don't know about ya'all, but thats enough internet for today. I'm off to, um, cook dinner. Yeah. Thats it.

/grilling burgers. No. Really. That is what i'm going to do. The grill is real and its spectacular. Pics in the onion mother's day thread.
//yeah, i'm bragging. I don't have much i can brag about. So imma gonna.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't she just famous for being famous?
I've never seen anything she's done outside of self-promotion.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Magnanimous_J: I understand that the internet has basically made the SI: swimsuit issue obsolete, but honestly, when was the last time they had a cover model that anyone actually wanted to fark?

Martha's one of four cover models this year:

[Fark user image 850x444]

I'll keep in mind that Megan Fox and Brooks Nader aren't your taste and/or that your opinion was uninformed.


Megan Fox looks like a skeleton warrior.
The last 2 are pretty hot though.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.