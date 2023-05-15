 Skip to content
(Fox News) If you're wondering why catalytic converter theft is so popular, two brothers made $170 million in just 18 months reselling them. Have fun at work today
    More: Followup, Catalytic converter, Palladium, Precious metal, Larceny, Rhodium, Crime, Catalysis, Recognizance  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 years ago my brother got insanely drunk and called me up in a stupor with a "brilliant" idea: he found an old metal recycling plant that had gone out of business near his house and was in foreclosure. He was going to buy it for cheap, like under $40K, and set up a recycling plant to extract precious metals out of used catalytic convertors. I told him he was an idiot and it would never turn a profit, then I had him put his wife on the phone and told her she shouldn't listen to him when he was drunk, drunken business ideas never pan out. Then i stressed he was an idiot and hung up the phone.

As you can imagine, members of his family still routinely throw food at me during Thanksgiving dinner even to this very day.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: 15 years ago my brother got insanely drunk and called me up in a stupor with a "brilliant" idea: he found an old metal recycling plant that had gone out of business near his house and was in foreclosure. He was going to buy it for cheap, like under $40K, and set up a recycling plant to extract precious metals out of used catalytic convertors. I told him he was an idiot and it would never turn a profit, then I had him put his wife on the phone and told her she shouldn't listen to him when he was drunk, drunken business ideas never pan out. Then i stressed he was an idiot and hung up the phone.

As you can imagine, members of his family still routinely throw food at me during Thanksgiving dinner even to this very day.


This sounds like one of those social media scams
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was never particularly confused about why the part of a car that's not terribly difficult to remove and contains decent amounts of precious metals were being stolen.

was anyone?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet they're not EXHAUSTED collecting all that cash.

/I'll show myself out.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: This sounds like one of those social media scams


He was running a title company at the time, so he used to run across all kinds of odd properties that came up for foreclosure sales or auctions.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100 bond,

fark that! I'm outta this business
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a big deal to pick up more at Tosche station.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I park in a secure facility
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: It's not a big deal to pick up more at Tosche station.


Only after you do your chores
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Faux so I now doubt the existence of Catalytic Converters.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I was never particularly confused about why the part of a car that's not terribly difficult to remove and contains decent amounts of precious metals were being stolen.

was anyone?


A lot of people seem to happily accept that crack/meth heads and other unsavory types turn to crime, but they seem surprised whenever someone who filled out the paperwork to be an LLC or who has business cards to hand out, are willing to participate in crime.

Which is pretty crazy because we are examples of it all the time
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Flushing, Queens.

That will explain the story. More "democratic cities" nonsense.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: I park in a secure facility


I'm sure it's staffed with professionals.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: 15 years ago my brother got insanely drunk and called me up in a stupor with a "brilliant" idea: he found an old metal recycling plant that had gone out of business near his house and was in foreclosure. He was going to buy it for cheap, like under $40K, and set up a recycling plant to extract precious metals out of used catalytic convertors. I told him he was an idiot and it would never turn a profit, then I had him put his wife on the phone and told her she shouldn't listen to him when he was drunk, drunken business ideas never pan out. Then i stressed he was an idiot and hung up the phone.

As you can imagine, members of his family still routinely throw food at me during Thanksgiving dinner even to this very day.


My former brother in law had this idea back in the mid 90's about streaming movies online and he started to look into making it happen. I thought he was crazy and said no ISP is going to let people stream movies at good quality. Back then it took a whole day to download a mp3 sometimes.  And he gave up that idea. He was a dumbass anyway.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun doing your double dime, biatches.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a story on Fark awhile back where some gal was sleeping in her, like, F150 and all of sudden heard a noise and so started her truck and either pulled forward or backed up, maybe backed up is right because that would be the heavy part of the truck, anyway, killed the guy underneath sawing into her catalytic converter.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wait, people can steal stuff and then SELL it??
At a PROFIT?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pointing out that I'm not profiting from a gigantic crime ring is not the kind of burn you think it is.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: maudibjr: I park in a secure facility

I'm sure it's staffed with professionals.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Well the government does pay them
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: Flushing, Queens.

That will explain the story. More "democratic cities" nonsense.


It's more about the scary ooga-booga, like someone is also going to steal the box the mailman leaves on your porch.
Be scared, old Republicans who read the NY Post!!!
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Have fun doing your double dime, biatches.


OK now, see? Should have started a church, instead. One that promised financial security and sold health insurance and salvation from communists and such. A whole flippin' forest of money trees there, with far less risk.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had only one metal recycling business as a client. I looked them up and they'd been sued at least twice for accepting stolen property (I believe once was stolen nickel).

/They sued us.
//Case thrown out.
///Apparently the legal world cares about things like contract terms and legality
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: 15 years ago my brother got insanely drunk and called me up in a stupor with a "brilliant" idea: he found an old metal recycling plant that had gone out of business near his house and was in foreclosure. He was going to buy it for cheap, like under $40K, and set up a recycling plant to extract precious metals out of used catalytic convertors. I told him he was an idiot and it would never turn a profit, then I had him put his wife on the phone and told her she shouldn't listen to him when he was drunk, drunken business ideas never pan out. Then i stressed he was an idiot and hung up the phone.

As you can imagine, members of his family still routinely throw food at me during Thanksgiving dinner even to this very day.


They're mad at you because the asshole would still be in prison if not for you, and they'd have gotten to spend some of the money before he got caught.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Lsherm: 15 years ago my brother got insanely drunk and called me up in a stupor with a "brilliant" idea: he found an old metal recycling plant that had gone out of business near his house and was in foreclosure. He was going to buy it for cheap, like under $40K, and set up a recycling plant to extract precious metals out of used catalytic convertors. I told him he was an idiot and it would never turn a profit, then I had him put his wife on the phone and told her she shouldn't listen to him when he was drunk, drunken business ideas never pan out. Then i stressed he was an idiot and hung up the phone.

As you can imagine, members of his family still routinely throw food at me during Thanksgiving dinner even to this very day.

My former brother in law had this idea back in the mid 90's about streaming movies online and he started to look into making it happen. I thought he was crazy and said no ISP is going to let people stream movies at good quality. Back then it took a whole day to download a mp3 sometimes.  And he gave up that idea. He was a dumbass anyway.


Even 15 years ago the metal in catalytic converters was worth a fortune, I just didn't think he could extract it at a profit. There was already a market for used catalytic converters back then, I just didn't think he could break into it. It wasn't a new idea.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, maybe we should have laws aginst people buying them.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on subby. My car doesn't have a catalytic converter
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the government starts nailing these people, cat theft will continue to be a problem.
I mean seriously, do you really think the 3 toothed meth tweeker just happened to have 37 catalytic converters that were sawed right off the pipes that he acquired legally?
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: I read a story on Fark awhile back where some gal was sleeping in her, like, F150 and all of sudden heard a noise and so started her truck and either pulled forward or backed up, maybe backed up is right because that would be the heavy part of the truck, anyway, killed the guy underneath sawing into her catalytic converter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: It's not a big deal to pick up more at Tosche station.


You can waste time with your friends when your chores are done.
Now come on, get to it.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's truly disgusting is that it probably works out to over about BILLION dollars* in repair costs.  Never mind the lost time and hassle for the victims.

*pinkie to lip corner
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Gee, maybe we should have laws aginst people buying them.


You know, when people steal copper wire, they don't sell big coils of wire with ROMEX printed on the side either
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also,
*laughs in Bolt EV*

Can't steal a catalytic converter if there isn't one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like cop math.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Farkenhostile: Lsherm: 15 years ago my brother got insanely drunk and called me up in a stupor with a "brilliant" idea: he found an old metal recycling plant that had gone out of business near his house and was in foreclosure. He was going to buy it for cheap, like under $40K, and set up a recycling plant to extract precious metals out of used catalytic convertors. I told him he was an idiot and it would never turn a profit, then I had him put his wife on the phone and told her she shouldn't listen to him when he was drunk, drunken business ideas never pan out. Then i stressed he was an idiot and hung up the phone.

As you can imagine, members of his family still routinely throw food at me during Thanksgiving dinner even to this very day.

My former brother in law had this idea back in the mid 90's about streaming movies online and he started to look into making it happen. I thought he was crazy and said no ISP is going to let people stream movies at good quality. Back then it took a whole day to download a mp3 sometimes.  And he gave up that idea. He was a dumbass anyway.

Even 15 years ago the metal in catalytic converters was worth a fortune, I just didn't think he could extract it at a profit. There was already a market for used catalytic converters back then, I just didn't think he could break into it. It wasn't a new idea.


So, his whole idea was to turn a profit off criminal activity, and his family hates you for it?

How many teef between all his family can you count, and is the combined jail time more, or less, than time out of jail? Is there a Gadston flag or a We Stand for the Cops flag in their front yard?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Gee, maybe we should have laws aginst people buying them.


Like going after those who actually hire the undocumented, that would be Communism.
American truth:
Little thief with dirty hands - criminal.
Big thief with clean suit - job creator.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really understand why the car makers haven't tried to make these things harder to steal. Like make it so you have to take half of the car apart to even get to the thing would be a good start. Instead they make it as easy as possible for any jackoff with a saw to run around a neighborhood stealing them.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Begoggle: iheartscotch: FTFA: Flushing, Queens.

That will explain the story. More "democratic cities" nonsense.

It's more about the scary ooga-booga, like someone is also going to steal the box the mailman leaves on your porch.
Be scared, old Republicans who read the NY Post!!!


Even an idiotic publication can be right occasionally.  Car theft has been rapidly increasing
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: I don't really understand why the car makers haven't tried to make these things harder to steal. Like make it so you have to take half of the car apart to even get to the thing would be a good start. Instead they make it as easy as possible for any jackoff with a saw to run around a neighborhood stealing them.


It is somewhat difficult to design it in a way that isn't easily accessible. Wikipedia says it requires a temperature of 752° F.

It has to be kept inline with the exhaust system, & it has to be well ventilated & away from any part of the cabin where temperatures like that would be noticed.

Of course I'm not an automobile executive so it's entirely possible that you could design a car that way but it seems like it would be tricky.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

andrewagill: austerity101: Gee, maybe we should have laws aginst people buying them.

You know, when people steal copper wire, they don't sell big coils of wire with ROMEX printed on the side either


When people sell catalytic converters, they do still look like a catalytic converter
 
IamAwake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have never worried about a catalytic converter being stolen from my chevy bolt
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lsherm: 15 years ago my brother got insanely drunk and called me up in a stupor with a "brilliant" idea: he found an old metal recycling plant that had gone out of business near his house and was in foreclosure. He was going to buy it for cheap, like under $40K, and set up a recycling plant to extract precious metals out of used catalytic convertors. I told him he was an idiot and it would never turn a profit, then I had him put his wife on the phone and told her she shouldn't listen to him when he was drunk, drunken business ideas never pan out. Then i stressed he was an idiot and hung up the phone.

As you can imagine, members of his family still routinely throw food at me during Thanksgiving dinner even to this very day.


Sounds like he was getting rolled by a hooker and her pimp.

No "metals recycling" facility is gonna cost $40k. He was getting scammed and you saved him from losing 40k, at worst. At best... dude would've ended up in prison for one of these scams and he'd be hitting you up to put money on books so he wouldn't have an "arranged marriage"

You did right by your brother. fark them other people.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Odd. I knew someone that made nothing stealing catalytic converters. On the other hand, stealing them from Teslas was probably not the wisest choice.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IamAwake: andrewagill: austerity101: Gee, maybe we should have laws aginst people buying them.

You know, when people steal copper wire, they don't sell big coils of wire with ROMEX printed on the side either

When people sell catalytic converters, they do still look like a catalytic converter


Which is why people generally don't sell catalytic converters. They melt them down & sell the rhodium or palladium.

Or the thieves sell them to other people, who I assure you know that they're buying stolen goods, & they melt them down for the rhodium & palladium.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Lsherm: 15 years ago my brother got insanely drunk and called me up in a stupor with a "brilliant" idea: he found an old metal recycling plant that had gone out of business near his house and was in foreclosure. He was going to buy it for cheap, like under $40K, and set up a recycling plant to extract precious metals out of used catalytic convertors. I told him he was an idiot and it would never turn a profit, then I had him put his wife on the phone and told her she shouldn't listen to him when he was drunk, drunken business ideas never pan out. Then i stressed he was an idiot and hung up the phone.

As you can imagine, members of his family still routinely throw food at me during Thanksgiving dinner even to this very day.

My former brother in law had this idea back in the mid 90's about streaming movies online and he started to look into making it happen. I thought he was crazy and said no ISP is going to let people stream movies at good quality. Back then it took a whole day to download a mp3 sometimes.  And he gave up that idea. He was a dumbass anyway.


I got pretty loaded with my gf in 2000 or so told her my idea for basically the 2008 version of iTunes. I had none of the means or experience or technical ability to do any of that.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's Faux so I now doubt the existence of Catalytic Converters.


I doubt them too. I mean, have you seen any cars with these things in the last 18 months?
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Farkenhostile: I don't really understand why the car makers haven't tried to make these things harder to steal. Like make it so you have to take half of the car apart to even get to the thing would be a good start. Instead they make it as easy as possible for any jackoff with a saw to run around a neighborhood stealing them.

It is somewhat difficult to design it in a way that isn't easily accessible. Wikipedia says it requires a temperature of 752° F.

It has to be kept inline with the exhaust system, & it has to be well ventilated & away from any part of the cabin where temperatures like that would be noticed.

Of course I'm not an automobile executive so it's entirely possible that you could design a car that way but it seems like it would be tricky.



Yup just as you said.  It's a crazy hot part of the exhaust so it has to be kept away from the body.

So all you can do is maybe weld a thick steel cage around it which is still just a deterrent, although not a bad one.  But now your car production cost goes up by ~$100.  If an optimistic 5% of buyers care about this new protection, and I think that's being generous, that's ~$2000 of production costs for maybe one more sale.

Naw, you're better off pimping up the interior.  Better returns.  Nobody buys a car wringing their hands about a catalytic converted getting sawed off.

/I will ignore people bickering about the $100 figure.  You missed the point.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: So, his whole idea was to turn a profit off criminal activity, and his family hates you for it?


15 years ago catalytic converter theft wasn't the problem it was now. I believe the idea was he was going to collect converters from from junkyards or scrapped cars, which was also why I thought the idea was idiotic. It's also possible, as this idea was hashed out over one drunken phone call, that he had no idea where he was going to get his supply of catalytic converters. I just remember he had over the course of a week found a metal recycling plant for sale and discovered catalytic converters had precious metals in them. I already knew catalytic converters had precious metals in them from engineering school, but in limited amounts and it was hard to get the good metal back out from a used converter.

He's an attorney, so as difficult as it is to believe, he wasn't trying to set up a criminal enterprise. He thought he had stumbled on an idea no one ever thought about. He gave it up when I pointed him (after a ten second google search) to another large catalytic converter recycling plant about 100 miles north of him. Like I said upthread, recycling catalytic converters was not a new idea.

And his family doesn't hate me, they'd probably throw food at me on Thanksgiving regardless.
 
zbtop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a gazillion stories on catalytic converter theft out there.

We don't link and green ZeroHedge, we don't link and green Russia Today.

Why do we link Fox? Fox was found in court to have engaged in direct campaign of lies and disinformation as a matter of fact, and paid out nearly 10 digits in settling just one of a slew of lawsuits they're facing as a result. Fox isn't a news source, they're an outrage generator, and linking them is just feeding that traffic and views.

Two seconds on google found a non-Fox source:

https://longisland.news12.com/long-beach-brothers-indicted-for-allegedly-running-stolen-catalytic-converter-trafficking-ring
 
noitsnot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Sounds like cop math.


Average cat cost seems about $1000 from quick google search.  So that's 170000 units, and assume it takes 30 minutes to "process" one, that's 85000 man-hours or 42 man-years.

So either they had a crew of 100 guys working 40 hour weeks, or it's cop math.
 
