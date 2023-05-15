 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Deadbeat Andy is fighting his eviction   (msn.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, Elizabeth II, George VI, Archbishop of Canterbury, Buckingham Palace, Sun, Mind, Westminster Abbey, Monarchy  
•       •       •

931 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2023 at 3:20 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You think it would be easy to get rid of a child molester.  Shouldn't he go live in a skip or under a bridge?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Feck off, I'm not loading your shiate app.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He probably doesn't have any life skills.  Doesn't know how to apply for a job, apply for an apartment, get a bank account....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Throwing a tantrum and hoping the wet hen would rather avoid the fuss.  Might just work
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To hell with all of them....a bunch of inbred tossers and wankers.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh no. He might have to move to a smaller palace? What a shame.
 
rpm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: To hell with all of them....a bunch of inbred tossers and wankers.


There's actually hope, with Charles in charge.
He's always been a good proponent of the Green movement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Oh no. He might have to move to a smaller palace? What a shame.


Worse. He might have to get a job.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rpm: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x492]


Yeah, that aged well.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Talk about a brat
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Oh no. He might have to move to a smaller palace? What a shame.

Worse. He might have to get a job.


Sitcom!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The crown has ways of dealing with internal problems
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
New book: If I did it - By Prince Andrew (not OJ)

gotta make cash somehow
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He should move to the US and do a reality TV show to raise some cash. With a few guest appearances by A-list A-holes such as OJ Simpson and Andy Dick and it would be a surefire hit.
 
berylman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't the royal family have secret bricked in rooms to deal with people like this? Sure, they can stay but they can never leave.
The Cask of Amontillado by The Alan Parsons Project
Youtube nrrIm4ozbUc
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok, I'll give old Chuck a point for kicking him out.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shoot him with a tranq dart and release him into the wild.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: He should move to the US and do a reality TV show to raise some cash. With a few guest appearances by A-list A-holes such as OJ Simpson and Andy Dick and it would be a surefire hit.


I would  discourge anyone from giving Andy Dick any more airtime.

/ He needs to fade away.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He can live in a pit like a far superior Andy did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Loucifer: Shoot him with a tranq dart and release him into the wild.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.