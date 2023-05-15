 Skip to content
(WNEP Scranton)   Tired of people fishing and swimming in your favorite pond? Try this simple trick   (wnep.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's bogus.. Nobody believed it.. completely ineffective in Nova Scotia.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until some "Real American" blows it to pieces with an AR-15
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your whole family will enjoy the visit from police and wildlife officers
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am interested in Gator Head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's bogus.. Nobody believed it.. completely ineffective in Nova Scotia.


IDK, have you ever met Nova Scotians?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We saw these all over the Disney resort we stayed at last month. Pretty funny.

Displayed 6 of 6 comments

