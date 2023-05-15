 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Owner of subby's local pizza joint passed away, celebration of life to be held tonight, might meet a few farkers   (klkntv.com) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy, Bar, Funeral, owner of Ramos Pizza, beloved business owner, official Facebook page, Facebook features, Businessperson, last week  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2023 at 2:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nebraska pizza must be the worst.
Flat as hell and topped with corn.

// condolences
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't slight a man who slung dough for a living. Hope you all give him and his crew an amazing send off.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
RIP brother. No doubt you brought happiness and joy to the community.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My condolences. I was very friendly with the owners of a local pizza place near me.

One day picking up an order, he gives me a few of his macadamia cookies he made while things were slow. I took one home to the wife.

She eats it. Then starts the oven and baked her famous chocolate chip cookies, made me bring him a batch...

I show up with the cookies...he laughed..."oh, she's good, these are nice and soft" Just then his phone rings. It's my wife...

"You bake cookies for my husband again, and I'll come down there and slam your head into a pizza oven. Only I make cookies for my husband!"

Oh the laughs.

We moved away sadly, and I miss that place so much.
 
tuxq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
RIP fellow pizza addict
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Now I has a sad.
//Not a Southside ('cause I ain't fancy!) but this is still sad news for Lincoln.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nebraska pizza must be the worst.
Flat as hell and topped with corn.

// condolences


You don't like roast prairie dog?
 
toastymonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When that's the photo they go with, you the know the dude was either an absolute legend, or the exact opposite
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nebraska pizza must be the worst.
Flat as hell and topped with corn.


Still better than Papa John's.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lately I've noticed more stubmitters feeling the need to shoehorn themselves into their headlines.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Lately I've noticed more stubmitters feeling the need to shoehorn themselves into their headlines.


We're all at the age where we only meet people at funerals.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Still better than Papa John's.


Never come to GA for pizza.

They actually think ketchup and cheddar cheese are toppings here.

and the dough is always soft, and undercooked even when I ask for "well done"

/ex long islander
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: We're all at the age where we only meet people at funerals.


Or how about running into relatives you haven't seen since the last funeral...

"Hey Uncle Joe, have you been? Haven't seen you since the last funeral we were at"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: cretinbob: Nebraska pizza must be the worst.
Flat as hell and topped with corn.

// condolences

You don't like roast prairie dog?


I drove across Nebraska. Twice.

These assholes who think there's not enough room for immigrants in America haven't.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hell, even I thought I was dead 'til I found out it was just that I was in Nebraska.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: My condolences. I was very friendly with the owners of a local pizza place near me.

One day picking up an order, he gives me a few of his macadamia cookies he made while things were slow. I took one home to the wife.

She eats it. Then starts the oven and baked her famous chocolate chip cookies, made me bring him a batch...

I show up with the cookies...he laughed..."oh, she's good, these are nice and soft" Just then his phone rings. It's my wife...

"You bake cookies for my husband again, and I'll come down there and slam your head into a pizza oven. Only I make cookies for my husband!"

Oh the laughs.

We moved away sadly, and I miss that place so much.


The same owner...

My good friend Pino came over to visit me from Italy. I thought it would be fun taking him to my local pizza place where I knew "Tommy" the owner.

Well, they started talking in Italian...back and forth....telling stories, jokes etc.  We closed the place just sitting, eating talking having a great old time. Pino went back to Italy and came back a year later.

"Stek, take me back to Tommy's pizza place..."

So we went...

Once again, a night filled with good food, stories, jokes, and a good, warm feeling of friendship and its times like that, that made me feel good and happy. Like a good local pizza place should be.
 
Practical_Draconian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
West coast city I'm in has an ancient landmark pizza joint.

Late dad got props from the owner for wearing a NY Islanders hat I got for him from my travels as a sportswriter; he hadn't seen that since moving away from Long Island and it made his day.

Mom and I agreed he could have at least given us a tiny discount or freebie.

/farking almost $20 for antipasto salad there these days? Now elderly mom: "F--k that. Go to the grocery store and get me the ingredients."

//cheers to the memories you got

///did feel a bit of happiness when I passed by a Brazilian-style pizza joint that survived COVID-era. Owner was cool and just immigrated from Brazil when I spoke to him several years back; slices were pretty good too (whole pies too expensive, but he was near a rich neighborhood).
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
big news day in Lincoln.

Are they gonna cremate him in the pizza oven?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Subtonic: cretinbob: Nebraska pizza must be the worst.
Flat as hell and topped with corn.

// condolences

You don't like roast prairie dog?

I drove across Nebraska. Twice.

These assholes who think there's not enough room for immigrants in America haven't.


The only place I've been that was more boring and empty was North Dakota.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Practical_Draconian: Late dad got props from the owner for wearing a NY Islanders hat I got for him from my travels as a sportswriter; he hadn't seen that since moving away from Long Island and it made his day.


Ex long islander myself. Found a "pizza" place here in GA last year. Owners were from Bridgeport, CT. They recognized my accent. Got to talking, made friends with them. They did make an OK pizza (better than other places here) and they recently closed, without a word. All quiet like. I think Covid killed them off, that and the fact that people from GA don't appreciate what real pizza should be.

Its back to DiGiorno's for me. Sad I have to rely on frozen pizza around here if I want a good pizza.

so sad...
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: Practical_Draconian: Late dad got props from the owner for wearing a NY Islanders hat I got for him from my travels as a sportswriter; he hadn't seen that since moving away from Long Island and it made his day.

Ex long islander myself. Found a "pizza" place here in GA last year. Owners were from Bridgeport, CT. They recognized my accent. Got to talking, made friends with them. They did make an OK pizza (better than other places here) and they recently closed, without a word. All quiet like. I think Covid killed them off, that and the fact that people from GA don't appreciate what real pizza should be.

Its back to DiGiorno's for me. Sad I have to rely on frozen pizza around here if I want a good pizza.

so sad...


Yikes. It's time to send you some real pizza. Stat.

/I shall never consider moving to Georgia.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Yikes. It's time to send you some real pizza. Stat.


BTW....It's the pizza place right in front of the Holtsville FD on Waverly Ave in Holtsville.
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Many a 3am pizza was had from Ramos. Sad day
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't eat the pepperoni!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Grumpy Cat: Yikes. It's time to send you some real pizza. Stat.

BTW....It's the pizza place right in front of the Holtsville FD on Waverly Ave in Holtsville.


OK. Farkers. It's La Famosa, in Holtsville, NY. Like I said, "it's time to send you some real pizza." I wonder who will volunteer to do it. Or, we can pool some money together 🍕💰😁
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.