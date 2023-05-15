 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   The signs of romance and bacon are in the air   (heraldnet.com) divider line
9
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man....I still need to visit the Totem some day.
 
MellowMauiMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Paywall. So, Farkers, what are these signs?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Romance and bacon would be the name for my air freshener. I manage two rental properties and my favorite smell is the combination of sea and ski sunscreen and cooking bacon. Takes me way back to our lake house with the whole family there, with plenty of sunscreen and mom cooking breakfast for everyone...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Rucker Ave. bacon-shakin' sign romance is heating up: hotel date is Friday
Camp Fire gave the Totem and Pacific Stone owners $100 tickets to its dinner and auction fundraiser."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Paywall. So, Farkers, what are these signs?



heraldnet.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Paywall. So, Farkers, what are these signs?


Works fine for me in Incognito Mode, but here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTP 2: MellowMauiMan: Paywall. So, Farkers, what are these signs?


[heraldnet.com image 850x258]


In the time it took me to type that...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Romance and bacon would be the name for my air freshener.


It's been done:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: MellowMauiMan: Paywall. So, Farkers, what are these signs?

Works fine for me in Incognito Mode, but here:

[Fark user image image 850x257]


Mike, no one likes a third wheel.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

