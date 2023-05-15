 Skip to content
(Lehighton Times News)   Police responded to shots fired at rifle range   (tnonline.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MURICA
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like the cops had already sent them on their way when a spaz accidentally set off one of the guns in the car. That guy definitely isn't getting invited back.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tomcruisefan.comView Full Size
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i dunno why, but this story reminds me of this headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either the police aren't telling the whole story or numbnuts shot two people with one negligent discharge, which is impressive.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a gun range one afternoon. Guy next to me begins to sight up a hunting rifle. His friend is watching. Puts the scope right up to his eye and pulls the trigger. 4 butterfly stitches under the eye and he was back at it.
Lesson learned.
Skeet shooting with a hand thrower at a local place we used to shoot. Not a gun range just in the woods. Someone had pulled up along side of us about 50 yards away, but I did not know it. One of the clay pigeons was thrown badly and I went after it anyway and I released two rounds of bird shot over their heads. Apologized and I was done for the day. Hit the pigeon on the second shot though as it was gliding downward.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Negligent discharge" sounds like what their fathers did years ago.

And now they're here living among us.

Early and often, people, this isn't hard:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun range manager shot dead. Shooter claimed "He was coming right at me!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just last week at a police firing range, a police officer with two years on the force shot himself in the foot.

The person in charge said something like...

"Clearly he was not following procedure when holstering his weapon. One never puts their finger on the trigger unless they plan on shooting it"
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great! We know the distance - now where were the shots fired?

//ba-dmm-tssh....
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks get shot at gun ranges, like that sniper guy (Chris Kyle) and his buddy, as one example.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: Folks get shot at gun ranges, like that sniper guy (Chris Kyle) and his buddy, as one example.


I wish I could find it, a video clip of a very attractive young woman in a white tank top firing some automatic weapon and the shell casings going into her tank top.

"OUCH!!!!"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

schecter: i dunno why, but this story reminds me of this headline.

[Fark user image 201x250]


Best. Headline. Evar.

Second place is this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/this directly caused Ford to lose New York State in the election the next year
 
clborgia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: Just last week at a police firing range, a police officer with two years on the force shot himself in the foot.

The person in charge said something like...

"Clearly he was not following procedure when holstering his weapon. One never puts their finger on the trigger unless they plan on shooting it"


I appreciate that the officer was practicing, and even if it was quick draw. I dislike the lack of monitoring. How does the practice count if there is no constant grading of the motions
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
wherewilltheyburythesurvivors.biz
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

clborgia: steklo: Just last week at a police firing range, a police officer with two years on the force shot himself in the foot.

The person in charge said something like...

"Clearly he was not following procedure when holstering his weapon. One never puts their finger on the trigger unless they plan on shooting it"

I appreciate that the officer was practicing, and even if it was quick draw. I dislike the lack of monitoring. How does the practice count if there is no constant grading of the motions


One never puts their finger on the keyboard unless they plan on typing something that makes sense.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: One never puts their finger on the keyboard unless they plan on typing something that makes sense.


You type with your finger?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reminded me of this scene.

The Shield Latino gang gunned down at shooting range 1x07
Youtube v80y6_CFgf4
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: gbv23: Folks get shot at gun ranges, like that sniper guy (Chris Kyle) and his buddy, as one example.

I wish I could find it, a video clip of a very attractive young woman in a white tank top firing some automatic weapon and the shell casings going into her tank top.

"OUCH!!!!"


""King of Hearts " has a fun 1-2 minute segment in a firing range booth!
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: steklo: gbv23: Folks get shot at gun ranges, like that sniper guy (Chris Kyle) and his buddy, as one example.

I wish I could find it, a video clip of a very attractive young woman in a white tank top firing some automatic weapon and the shell casings going into her tank top.

"OUCH!!!!"

""King of Hearts " has a fun 1-2 minute segment in a firing range booth!


Sorry; "Thief of Hearts!"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rifle Range (Remastered)
Youtube _AuTJfsNim8
 
