(Yahoo)   Look, we all get the pain of being told we can't go to Olive Garden, but that doesn't let us drunkenly brandish a gun at our kid's track meet, Florida teacher guy   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but he didn't praise the woke Little Mermaid remake, so not only is he absolved, he's now Desantis' Secretary of Education and Special Advisor to Keeping Them Broads in Line.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiocracy II: Olive Garden Chronicles
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, if I can't drunkenly brandish a gun at Olive Garden, where can I?  Geez.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, if she told him he can't go to the OG she's lucky all she got was a gat in her face, amirite?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Well, if I can't drunkenly brandish a gun at Olive Garden, where can I?  Geez.


Reading fail on my part
 
iaazathot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More of those hysterical women...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, according to the sheriff's office. He was given no bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim, according to the report. He did not appear in an Escambia County inmate search.

LOL I'm sure it will be fine, no way he can get a gun now.

Sorry about your impending murder, lady. You tried but Florida.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought the starter's pistol wasn't loud enough, did you ever consider that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Well, if I can't drunkenly brandish a gun at Olive Garden, where can I?  Geez.


Uhm, Waffle House maybe?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Well, if I can't drunkenly brandish a gun at Olive Garden, where can I?  Geez.


Brandishing a gun is forbidden at Olive Garden, but mandatory at Applebee's.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Priapetic: Well, if I can't drunkenly brandish a gun at Olive Garden, where can I?  Geez.

Uhm, Waffle House maybe?


Accurate.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Brandishing a gun is forbidden at Olive Garden, but mandatory at Applebee's.


I'm telling you. You need it just to get the waitress to come by and refill the diet cokes.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Well, if I can't drunkenly brandish a gun at Olive Garden, where can I?  Geez.


I'm pretty sure you can do so at Chuck E. Cheese without getting hassled too much about it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I preferred the sequel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: I'm pretty sure you can do so at Chuck E. Cheese without getting hassled too much about it.


Only if you're a 6 year old kid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I preferred the sequel.

[Fark user image 640x820]


Funny how those book companies use the same bank of "ghost authors" Ever read this one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
