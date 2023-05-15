 Skip to content
(AP News)   People are keeping their old cars longer rather than buy new. "You see cars all the time in here with 250,000, 300,000 miles. They haven't been really having major work or anything. They've just been doing the (routine) service"   (apnews.com) divider line
17
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When the alternative is a car with an extremely distracting dashboard screen, with lane assist that will fight you on gravel roads and windy days, with AC controls that are entirely digital, with cars that stay on after you take the keys out of the ignition?  No thanks, I'll stick with a user-friendly older model.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it ain't broke, why fix it?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since the pandemic struck three years ago, the average new vehicle has rocketed 24%

Just to get a car controlled by a $50 tablet.

No thank you.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My 209,xxx mileage Kia has one feature that no new automobile can offer: No car payments.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Half of this is cars are made to higher reliability standards than they were even twenty years ago.

The other half is survivorship bias.  The cars still on the road are the ones that haven't broken down yet or been totaled in an accident.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As someone who sold a fifteen year old car for damn near twice its KBB value last month, I'm getting a kick.
 
cleek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Since the pandemic struck three years ago, the average new vehicle has rocketed 24%

Just to get a car controlled by a $50 tablet.

No thank you.


that's a $1500 tablet, when you need to have it replaced.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: When the alternative is a car with an extremely distracting dashboard screen, with lane assist that will fight you on gravel roads and windy days, with AC controls that are entirely digital, with cars that stay on after you take the keys out of the ignition?  No thanks, I'll stick with a user-friendly older model.


Thankfully, there has been pushback on that, and the manufacturers are listening.  I still think the federal regulators failed by allowing screens to be visible and operated by the driver.  Elmo should have been curb stomped when the Model S was first presented with every function pushed through a tablet.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wifey drives a Land Rover with 150 K miles.  I suppose that's 220 K in real car miles.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: after you take the keys out of the ignition?


Keys? Ignition? Every single new car I've had to rent/borrow has been push to start. It's the modern day Free Market version of "you can get it in any color you want, as long as it's black."

di-uploads-pod2.dealerinspire.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1981 VW caddy 215,000
1990 VW Corrado 235,000
1991 VW GTi 256,000
2002 Toyota 4Runner 208,000
2010 Audi A4 151,000

Yup, I definitely agree with holding on to cars and doing routine maintenance.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Too much automatic everything in new cars.

Bought the wife a CX-30 last year, don't enjoy driving it.  Bought myself a $1500 1993 Ford pickup with just 100k miles and love it.   Have spent $600 on fixes and new tires, another $500 or so will get me air conditioning

Next time I drop near $30k on a car I'm going to restore my 356.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's be honest. That's a good thing. The only thing it hurts are the manufacturers' sale quotas. For the environment, for humanity, for everything else that's generally a good step. The only time that wouldn't ring true is when you're keeping vehicles on the road that are old enough to have become major polluters..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
AAA Magazine had an article a few months ago about the pros and cons of keeping an older car vs buying a new one.

I think it was written by a 6 year old.

In the end, basically it said, if you can afford to keep your old car on the road and those costs are cheaper than getting a new car, then keep the old car.

But in the end, something expensive will break and you'll be forced to get a new car.

Case in point, my 2002 Mini Cooper. Died at 80k miles on it in 2009. Needed a transmission. BMW wanted $9k and couldn't guarantee the work. I was forced to get a new car.
 
Kar98
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: When the alternative is a car with an extremely distracting dashboard screen, with lane assist that will fight you on gravel roads and windy days, with AC controls that are entirely digital, with cars that stay on after you take the keys out of the ignition?  No thanks, I'll stick with a user-friendly older model.


You sound poor.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: When the alternative is a car with an extremely distracting dashboard screen, with lane assist that will fight you on gravel roads and windy days, with AC controls that are entirely digital, with cars that stay on after you take the keys out of the ignition?  No thanks, I'll stick with a user-friendly older model.


Like, I wish I could just keep some of the better advancements. Anti-lock brakes, airbags, all the safety features essentially, and get rid of the annoying ones like the digital screens, app unlocking, etc, Heck, I don't even see the need for power windows considering I've had to replace 3 of the damn motors over the course of 10 years.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They don't make 'em like they used to.  They make them much better.  They used to make Chevy Vegas.
 
