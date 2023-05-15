 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I'm your driver, Adolf. This Bregenz to Vienna train will be travelling via Poland and all points east   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Train, Austrian Federal Railways, David Stoegmueller, Mr Stoegmueller, Crewman, train staff, crew member, Green Party MP  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Throw mama HITLER from the train!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why couldn't they stop it?  Is it the conductor being a piece of shiat at his control station and nobody had the courage to punch him?  Or is it all cloud-based, and some hacker changed the mp3 announcement files?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, until it stops just shy of Moscow...
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Why couldn't they stop it?  Is it the conductor being a piece of shiat at his control station and nobody had the courage to punch him?  Or is it all cloud-based, and some hacker changed the mp3 announcement files?


the 2nd one
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Why couldn't they stop it?  Is it the conductor being a piece of shiat at his control station and nobody had the courage to punch him?  Or is it all cloud-based, and some hacker changed the mp3 announcement files?


Its automated.

They could have stopped it with a sledge hammer probably.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily Jews don't believe in Hell, because otherwise I'd be on my way for laughing at this"

He said another passenger remarked that when other countries had technical problems, it involved the air conditioning breaking down.
"In Austria, the technical problem is hiatler."
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to panic unless the train has cattle waggons.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, Jews believe in Heaven and Hell.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The train then proceeded to Italy, where it arrived. On. Time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how many trains he drives, he's still not getting into the Vienna art academy.  He didn't have a painting of one human being in his whole portfolio.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Um, Jews believe in Heaven and Hell.


I got to see an exhibit w/ pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls, there's all kinds of cool fantasy tropes in there. The main story of the Diablo video games is lifted straight from that stuff (angels and demons, nephilim, etc).
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Kitty2.0: Um, Jews believe in Heaven and Hell.

I got to see an exhibit w/ pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls, there's all kinds of cool fantasy tropes in there. The main story of the Diablo video games is lifted straight from that stuff (angels and demons, nephilim, etc).


Oh I'm envious, I bet that was awesome. I'm embarrassed to admit I have not had a chance to get into any new video games for a couple of years now but Diablo has been on the top of the list when I upgrade to the new Xbox.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In other words, a bunch of nazi punks got on and held an iphone near the intercom with the button pressed.

//Ain't no better than the bouncers..
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"In a statement sent to the BBC, Austrian Railways (OEBB) said: 'We clearly distance ourselves from the content.'"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Austria: not even once.
 
groverpm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It should be noted that the anti-EU, far-right FPÖ is leading the polls and on course to form the next government in Austria, and that despite numerous scandals.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe someone was watching Hogans Heroes on their cell phone, that one where they were all listening to Hitler while Newkirk was breaking into the Commandant's safe. Did you know that Hogan had tunnels under Stalag 13?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"In Austria, the technical problem is hiatler."

And all this time I thought it was the baby eating dingos
 
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I left they were still looking for some guy named Kyle .. but I don't know if anyone had seen Kyle
 
