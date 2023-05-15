 Skip to content
Hertz refuses to rent car to Puerto Rico resident unless he can prove US Citizenship
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Facepalm, Fail and Dumbass tags must be hungover...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
mrs edmo once tried to rent a car from Avis in New Mexico by telephone (pre internet days). No matter what she said, the phone person insisted Avis doesn't rent cars in Mexico and would not help her.

Wifey called somebody else.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 Just wait till the President of Puerto Rico hears about this !
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live in New Orleans, and have many a times rented a car.  This surprises me none.
 
eagles95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Obviously the person at Hertz was a former Taco Bell employee who knows scams like paying for meals with $2 bills
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Like Stephen Sondheim said:

Immigrant goes to America,
Many hellos in America;
Nobody knows in America
Puerto Rico's in America!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not to be a Karen, but this is when you demand to speak with a manager.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I understood that reference"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: mrs edmo once tried to rent a car from Avis in New Mexico by telephone (pre internet days). No matter what she said, the phone person insisted Avis doesn't rent cars in Mexico and would not help her.

Wifey called somebody else.


15 years ago, I sat in a meeting where we looked at some changes to a system design.  As we were going through things, somebody noticed that "New Mexico" was in the list of countries you could select and pointed it out as a minor thing to fix.  VP in charge of our department lost their mind and spent the rest of the meeting arguing that it was, in fact, a country.

We were in Arizona.  How do you live in Arizona and not know the difference between Mexico and New Mexico?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hertz is also the company that keeps getting sued for having renters arrested for grand theft auto, without cause.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've seen similar first hand. Friend of mine from PR was visiting Orlando and we met for drinks. Bartender wasn't going to accept his PR license.

*But* she listened when we explained and it dawned on her.

So while it shouldn't have happened, we figured maybe it was a long day and such.

But I also know of friends originally from PR who have been yelled at to go back to Mexico.

While at Olde Towne in Kissimmee, FL. Kissimmee and Osceola County in general having a *very* large PR population in general.
 
hobnail
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can people not look shiat up on Wikipedia?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the Hertz employee also waved over a law enforcement officer who allegedly threatened to turn the man over to immigration authorities even though Puerto Rico has been a US territory since 1898

Not one racist dumbass, but two? I expect an apology from the entire state of Louisiana.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: mrs edmo once tried to rent a car from Avis in New Mexico by telephone (pre internet days). No matter what she said, the phone person insisted Avis doesn't rent cars in Mexico and would not help her.


They get that a lot.  One of Our Fifty Is Missing.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pr51st.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least he didn't ask for a Hertz Doughnut.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: the Hertz employee also waved over a law enforcement officer who allegedly threatened to turn the man over to immigration authorities even though Puerto Rico has been a US territory since 1898

Not one racist dumbass, but two? I expect an apology from the entire state of Louisiana.


Yeah, I wouldn't hold your breath.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, speaking as someone from a much more recognizable US state... it's a good idea to the point of being essentially equivalent to mandatory for anyone with common sense to have their passport on-hand when traveling regularly between the states.

It's not literally legally required, but it's the only form of identification that will always be accepted everywhere; even drivers' licenses only have full reciprocity in the context of driving specifically, and will often not be accepted out-of-state for other purposes (even something as simple as using them as proof of age at a bar might be denied).

Car rental is actually one of the specific ones I'd recommend having your passport on-hand for, for this reason.  Car rental companies deal with interstate interactions so much that you don't have to be from Puerto Rico for this kind of thing to result in several hours of paperwork or nonsense.

Like... the employee and system farked up here, yes; this is something that should have been and probably was verified during the sale online.  But it's the kind of thing that you should try to be prepared for as a traveler, as inconveniences go someone misfiling shiat and needing you to re-verify a thing on short notice with a secretary who doesn't know what they're doing is about as rare as a flight getting delayed at the airport.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Not to be a Karen, but this is when you demand to speak with a manager.


In this economy? They ARE the manager, salaried at less than minimum wage adjusted for the 60 hour workweeks.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clborgia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

raygundan: edmo: mrs edmo once tried to rent a car from Avis in New Mexico by telephone (pre internet days). No matter what she said, the phone person insisted Avis doesn't rent cars in Mexico and would not help her.

Wifey called somebody else.

15 years ago, I sat in a meeting where we looked at some changes to a system design.  As we were going through things, somebody noticed that "New Mexico" was in the list of countries you could select and pointed it out as a minor thing to fix.  VP in charge of our department lost their mind and spent the rest of the meeting arguing that it was, in fact, a country.

We were in Arizona.  How do you live in Arizona and not know the difference between Mexico and New Mexico?


If you really want to mess with people, tell them that New Mexico is older.

New Mexico received its name in the 1500s, long before the present-day nation of Mexico won independence from Spain and adopted that name in 1821.
 
northgrave
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

raygundan: edmo: mrs edmo once tried to rent a car from Avis in New Mexico by telephone (pre internet days). No matter what she said, the phone person insisted Avis doesn't rent cars in Mexico and would not help her.

Wifey called somebody else.

15 years ago, I sat in a meeting where we looked at some changes to a system design.  As we were going through things, somebody noticed that "New Mexico" was in the list of countries you could select and pointed it out as a minor thing to fix.  VP in charge of our department lost their mind and spent the rest of the meeting arguing that it was, in fact, a country.

We were in Arizona.  How do you live in Arizona and not know the difference between Mexico and New Mexico?


I wonder how they felt about New York, New Hampshire, and New Jersey.

Or any of these places.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But it's unclear exactly when the officer turned off the body-worn camera after dealing with Hertz's call, and Marchand insisted the border patrol remark happened, according to Begnaud, who received a similar statement from the police department for the city of Kenner. The Kenner police spokesperson invited Marchand to file a complaint with the agency, which in that case would investigate further.


Why the fark do officers get to turn of their body cameras. This drives me crazy. "but...but...privacy like the bathroom" I. Don't. Care. Your privacy is trumped by protection of the public. Once your fellow officers aren't racists who regularly shoot and kill minorities, we can revisit this.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jim_Callahan: I mean, speaking as someone from a much more recognizable US state... it's a good idea to the point of being essentially equivalent to mandatory for anyone with common sense to have their passport on-hand when traveling regularly between the states.

It's not literally legally required, but it's the only form of identification that will always be accepted everywhere; even drivers' licenses only have full reciprocity in the context of driving specifically, and will often not be accepted out-of-state for other purposes (even something as simple as using them as proof of age at a bar might be denied).

Car rental is actually one of the specific ones I'd recommend having your passport on-hand for, for this reason.  Car rental companies deal with interstate interactions so much that you don't have to be from Puerto Rico for this kind of thing to result in several hours of paperwork or nonsense.

Like... the employee and system farked up here, yes; this is something that should have been and probably was verified during the sale online.  But it's the kind of thing that you should try to be prepared for as a traveler, as inconveniences go someone misfiling shiat and needing you to re-verify a thing on short notice with a secretary who doesn't know what they're doing is about as rare as a flight getting delayed at the airport.


The blame lies fully on the company, its shiat training, and its shiat employees.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Daughter moved from DC back to MA. She went to the RMV to change licenses. Clerk told her, "we don't accept foreign licenses"
Daughter: "???"
Clerk: "This license is from Colombia"
Daughter: "???"

It finally took a supervisor to convince the clerk that:
1. The District of Columbia is part of the US
2. Colombia speaks Spanish, so their licenses aren't in English.
 
