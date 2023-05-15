 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   Not A Drag Queen of the Day: Ohio priest convicted on 5 counts of trafficking minors for sex. Sick Tag seen applying for religious exempt status. When will politicians pass laws to protect kids from evangelicals?   (whio.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's entirely fair to assume that all priests are pedophiles unless they can prove otherwise.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 535x185]


And remember, the more money you give the pastor, the more Jesus will love you
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter.

You can set here and point out how none of these monsters are transgender or do drag.

The shiatheels of society have already decided reality isn't representative of their world, and have substituted their own instead.

You can't rationalize people out of irrational, core beliefs about those antithetical to them. You can only protect the world from their righteous wrath
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
APAB
 
